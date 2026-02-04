Weiter zum Inhalt
Mercedes holt Joshua Dürksen: Die Formel-1-Exoten erhalten Zuwachs
Mercedes hat den 22-jährigen Joshua Dürksen verpflichtet (Paraguayer mit deutschen Wurzeln). Damit wird die Königsklasse um einen Exoten reicher. Ein Rundgang ohne Anspruch auf Vollständigkeit.
Formel 1
Mercedes-Neuling Joshua Dürksen aus ParaguayMercedes-Neuling Joshua Dürksen aus ParaguayFoto: Mercedes
Mercedes-Neuling Joshua Dürksen aus Paraguay© Mercedes
Der Formel-1-Rennstall von Mercedes hat Joshua Dürksen engagiert. Der 22-Jährige stammt aus Paraguay, hat allerdings deutsche Wurzeln und ging in seinen ersten Jahren im Formelsport mit einer deutschen Rennlizenz an den Start (Dürksens Urgrosseltern wanderten vor dem Zweiten Weltkrieg nach Chaco aus).
Seit 2021 fährt Dürksen wieder unter der Flagge von Paraguay und holte seitdem unter anderem vier Rennsiege in der Formel 2 (insgesamt zwölf Podestränge). Die vergangene Saison in der Formel-1-Sprungbrettklasse beendete er auf Gesamtplatz 9, und 2026 wird er wieder in der Formel 2 an den Start gehen. Mercedes teilt mit: «Aufgrund seines Rufs als starker Racer, seiner schnellen Entwicklung und seiner herausragenden Leistungen gilt Dürksen als einer der vielversprechendsten jungen Fahrer im internationalen Formelsport. Der Paraguayer wird neben seinem Formel-2-Programm Simulatoraufgaben übernehmen und mehrere Testtage mit älteren Fahrzeugen durchführen.»
Ein Mann aus Paraguay in der Formel 1, damit reiht sich Joshua unter die Exoten ein, und da hat die Königsklasse Einiges zu bieten.
Viele GP-Freunde glauben etwa, Alex Albon sei der einzige Formel-1-Fahrer mit thailändischem Pass. Doch das stimmt nicht. Vor ihm kam Prinz Bira in den 50er Jahren. Zudem ist Albon in London geboren und Doppelbürger. Begleiten Sie uns auf einem Streifzug durch exotische GP-Fahrer.
  • Thailand: Prinz Birabongse Bhanudej Bhanubandh
  • 1950–1955
  • 19 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 4. in Bremgarten 1950 und in Reims 1954
Prinz Bira aus ThailandPrinz Bira aus ThailandFoto: DeBoer
Prinz Bira aus Thailand© DeBoer
Der in Bangkok geborene Prinz Bira (voller Name: Birabongse Bhanutej Bhanubhandhu) war Sohn von Prinz Bhanurangsri Sawangvongse und Enkel von König Mongkut (1851 bis 1868 König von Siam, heute Thailand). Der Prinz wurde in seiner Heimat erzogen, bis er 13 Jahre alt war, dann ging es für die weitere Ausbildung nach Grossbritannien – ans Eton-College und die Uni von Cambridge. Sein Cousin Prinz Chula Chakrabongse brachte ihn zum Rennsport, da war Bira 21 Jahre alt (keine Kart-Kids, damals). Zunächst bewegte der Prinz ERA-Renner in der Voiturette-Klasse, aus welcher später die Formel 2 hervorging. Bira schlug sich sehr gut und gewann unter anderem den Voiturette-GP von Monaco 1936.
Nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg nahm er an zahlreichen Formel-1-Rennen teil, darunter an 19 WM-Läufen im Rahmen der Weltmeisterschaft. Markenzeichen: sein blau-gelber Maserati. Sein Cousin organisierte inzwischen die Einsätze des White-Mouse-Teams, auf deren Wagen wirklich eine weisse Maus aufgepinselt war! Bira trug die Maus auch auf seinem Helm. 1955 trat Bira vom Rennsport zurück und wurde ein erfolgreicher Segler. Vier Mal trat er für Thailand bei Olympischen Sommerspielen an. 1985 erlag Prinz Bira im Alter von 71 Jahren in London einem Herzinfarkt.
  • Chile: Eliseo Salazar
  • 1981–1983
  • 24 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 5. in Imola 1982
Der Chilene Eliseo Salazar 1982Der Chilene Eliseo Salazar 1982Foto: Grand Prix Photo
Der Chilene Eliseo Salazar 1982© Grand Prix Photo
In der Formel 1 hat er zwar keine Bäume ausgerissen, aber in seiner Heimat Chile ist Eliseo Salazar ein Volksheld. Der heute 71-Jährige aus Santiago, der von 1981 bis 1983 insgesamt 24 Grand Prix bestritt und dabei immerhin drei WM-Punkte erzielte, wurde im GP-Sport durch eine skurrile Szene weltberühmt. In Hockenheim 1982 schoss er den Brabham-Star Nelson Piquet ab, als der Brasilianer den ATS-Fahrer überrunden wollte. Piquet sprang fuchsteufelswild aus seinem Renner und deckte Salazar mit Boxhieben und Fusstritten ein, die Bilder gingen damals um den Planeten.
  • Tschechien: Tomás Enge
  • 2001
  • 3 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 12. in Monza 2001
Tomas Enge 2001 im Rennwagen von Alain ProstTomas Enge 2001 im Rennwagen von Alain ProstFoto: Grand Prix Photo
Tomas Enge 2001 im Rennwagen von Alain Prost© Grand Prix Photo
Tomás Enge ist einer der wenigen Formel-1-Fahrer, die im Netz der Dopingkontrolle hängenblieb. Wegen unerlaubten Marihuana-Konsums wurde ihm der Formel-3000-Titel 2002 aberkannt, da hatte er seine drei Einsätze im Rennstall von Prost (vormals Ligier) hinter sich. Im Juni 2012 wurde Enge erneut positiv getestet, im August verhängt der Autoverband FIA eine Sperre von 18 Monaten. Danach kehrte der Tscheche in den Sportwagensport zurück.
  • Ungarn: Zsolt Baumgartner
  • 2003/2004
  • 20 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 8. in Indianapolis 2004
Zsolt Baumgartner 2003Zsolt Baumgartner 2003Foto: Grand Prix Photo
Zsolt Baumgartner 2003© Grand Prix Photo
Im Rahmen der Formel-1-WM haben wir nur einen GP-Piloten aus Ungarn erlebt: Zsolt Baumgartner aus Debrecen. Baumgartner, heute 45 Jahre alt, fuhr von Ungarn 2003 bis Brasilien 2004 insgesamt 20 WM-Läufe für Jordan und Minardi. Beim Heimrennen auf dem Hungaroring wurde er 2004 15., das Highlight seiner Karriere war Rang 8 in Indianapolis in der gleichen Saison. Damit wurde er WM-20. Noch heute ist er im Formel-1-Fahrerlager abzutreffen, als Fahrer des Formel-1-Zweisitzers.
  • Indonesien: Rio Haryanto
  • 2016
  • 12 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 15. in Monaco 2016
Der Indonesier Rio Haryanto steckt in Schwierigkeiten, Monaco 2016Der Indonesier Rio Haryanto steckt in Schwierigkeiten, Monaco 2016Foto: Grand Prix Photo
Der Indonesier Rio Haryanto steckt in Schwierigkeiten, Monaco 2016© Grand Prix Photo
Weil Rio Haryanto eher selten in die Rückspiegel zu schauen pflegte, was GP-Stars wie Sebastian Vettel nervte, wurde dem Asiaten ein wenig schmeichelhafter Titel verliehen – der Blindonesier. Haryanto trug immer das Etikett des klassischen Pay-Drivers. Monatelang hatte Haryantos Manager Piers Hunnisett versucht, die notwendigen Mittel aufzutreiben, um den Schritt in die Formel 1 zu schaffen. Dann war es endlich geschafft, wie anlässlich einer Pressekonferenz in Jakarta verkündet wurde, am Stammsitz von Rio Haryantos langjährigem Sponsor Pertamina (Öl). Haryanto hatte 2015 in der GP2 (heute Formel 2) immerhin drei Rennen gewonnen, und er schlug sich in der Formel 1 tapfer. Doch im Sommer 2016 hatte Pertamina keine Lust mehr auf Formel 1, damit wurde Rio bei Manor Racing durch Esteban Ocon ersetzt. Kurios die Diskussion um Rio, weil er Muslim ist. Der Ramadan 2016 fand vom 6. Juni bis zum 6. Juli statt. Nach dem Gesetz wird zwischen Sonnenaufgang und Sonnenuntergang auf Speis und Trank verzichtet, aber auch aufs Rauchen oder den Genuss von Alkohol. Zum Fasten ist jeder Muslim verpflichtet, der in Besitz seiner Geisteskräfte, volljährig und körperlich dazu fähig ist. Haryanto ist Muslim, doch auch Rennfahrer. Und da ist es bei einer körperlich so anstrengenden Tätigkeit wie Grands Prix fahren vielleicht nicht die intelligenteste Idee, auf Flüssigkeit zu verzichten. Die FIA-Ärzte haben daher klare Richtlinien erlassen. Die Religiösität muss hinter dem Rennfahren zurückstehen. Haryantos Manager Piers Hunnisett, der früher selber Rennen bestritten hat, bestätigte, dass sich Rio an den Ramadan hält. Allerdings mit Einschränkungen. Hunnisett: "Niemand will einen Rennfahrer, der bei 350 km/h Konzentrationsschwächen wegen Dehydrierung erleidet."
  • Liechtenstein: Rikky von Opel
  • 1973/1974
  • 10 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 9. in Anderstorp und Zandvoort 1974
Rikky von Opel 1973 an seinem Ensign-RennwagenRikky von Opel 1973 an seinem Ensign-RennwagenFoto: Grand Prix Photo
Rikky von Opel 1973 an seinem Ensign-Rennwagen© Grand Prix Photo
Geboren in New York, aber an sich Liechtensteiner mit Ahnen aus Deutschland, wir stellen vor: Frederick "Rikky" von Opel – Urenkel von Firmengründer Adam Opel. Von Opel begann seine Rennkarriere unter dem Pseudonym Antonio Bronco, doch als er mit dem Gewinn einer britischen Formel-3-Meisterschaft (Lombard North Central Championship) 1972 bewiesen hatte, dass er durchaus Autofahren konnte, war Bronco schon längst in Pension geschickt und durch den richtigen Namen ersetzt. 1972 schlug von Opel auf dem Weg zum Titel immerhin jenen Tony Brise, der Jahre später als kommender GP-Sieger galt und der zusammen mit Graham Hill 1975 bei einem Flugzeugabsturz ums Leben kam.
Von Opel und sein Vermögen standen hinter dem Formel-1-Projekt des früheren Rennfahrers Morris (Mo) Nunn, der mit ihm 1973 in den GP-Sport aufstieg. Von Opel und Nunn schlugen sich mit dem Modell MN01 (N173) beachtlich, für 1974 wurde der N174 (oder MN02) gebaut, doch nach einem katastrophal schlechten Training in Argentinien verliess von Opel das Team Knall auf Fall. Er ersetzte im Brabham-Werksteam Richard Robarts (der kein Geld mehr hatte). Von Opel wurde in Schweden und den Niederlanden jeweils Neunter (seine besten Formel-1-Ergebnisse), nach einer Nichtqualifikation in Frankreich hängte er mit 26 Jahren den Helm an den Nagel. Sein Cockpit ging an den talentierteren Carlos Pace aus Brasilien. Über das spätere Leben von von Opel ist so gut wie nichts bekannt. Der 78-Jährige lebte in den USA und soll sich heute angeblich in Thailand aufhalten.
  • Malaysia: Alex Yoong
  • 2001/2002
  • 14 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 7. in Australien 2002
Der Malaysier Alex Yoong 2002Der Malaysier Alex Yoong 2002Foto: Grand Prix Photo
Der Malaysier Alex Yoong 2002© Grand Prix Photo
In einem überaus empfehlenswerten Buch hat Alex Yoong (49) davon geschrieben, wie er bei Minardi komplett über den Tisch gezogen worden ist. Richtiges Feuer konnte der Malaysier chinesischer Abstammung bei seinen Landsleuten nie entfachen. Das war mit zweitklassigem Material auch schwierig. Yoong hatte überdies das Pech, beim kleinen Rennstall gegen hervorragende Stallgefährten antreten zu müssen: 2001 gegen den kommenden Superstar Fernando Alonso, 2002 gegen den späteren GP-Sieger Mark Webber. Nach der Formel 1 fuhr Yoong in allen möglichen Rennserien: ChampCar, Porsche-Cup Asien, V8-Supercars in Australien, A1 Grand Prix, wo er vier Mal gewann, Le Mans Series, GP2, bevor er zu seiner alten Liebe zurückkehrte, dem Wasserskisport.
  • Marokko: Robert La Caze
  • 1958
  • 1 Grand Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 14. in Ain-Diab
Beim Grossen Preis von Marokko 1958Beim Grossen Preis von Marokko 1958Foto: Ferrari
Beim Grossen Preis von Marokko 1958© Ferrari
Der in Paris geborene Marokkaner bestritt nur einen WM-Lauf – das Heimrennen 1958 auf dem sündhaft schnellen Wüstenkurs von Ain-Diab bei Casablanca. La Caze sass in einem Formel-2-Cooper, den er in Eigenregie einsetzte. Damit wurde er Dritter seiner Klasse und im Gesamtklassement 14., fünf Mal überrundet von Sieger Stirling Moss.
La Caze verbrachte seine komplette Rennkarriere in Nordafrika, da er längst eine marokkanische Rennlizenz besass, war das für die Organisatoren des WM-Lauf die Gelegenheit, einen Einheimischen am Start zu haben. La Caze machte sich auch bei Strassen- und Tourenwagenrennen einen Namen und ging ebenfalls bei Rallyes an den Start. 1954 gewann er die internationale Marokko-Rallye auf einem Simca und pilotierte 1957 bei den 24 Stunden von Le Mans einen Werks-Gordini. La Caze starb im Juli 2015 in Frankreich.
  • Polen: Robert Kubica
  • 2006–2018
  • 76 Grands Prix
  • Beste Platzierung: 1. in Kanada 2008
Robert Kubica 2020 als Fahrer bei Alfa Romeo (Sauber)Robert Kubica 2020 als Fahrer bei Alfa Romeo (Sauber)Foto: Grand Prix Photo
Robert Kubica 2020 als Fahrer bei Alfa Romeo (Sauber)© Grand Prix Photo
Der Pole Robert Kubica stand mitten in einer vielversprechenden GP-Karriere – Bestzeit bei den Wintertests 2011 in Valencia mit seinem Renault R31, 2012 sollte er neben Fernando Alonso in einem Ferrari sitzen. Doch ein schwerer Unfall bei der italienischen Rallye "Ronde di Andora" am 6. Februar 2011 veränderte alles.
Erst nach langer Reha-Phase kehrte Kubica in den Motorsport zurück, allerdings nicht mehr als GP-Pilot, sondern auf die Rallye-Piste. Von Ungarn 2006 bis Abu Dhabi 2010 hatte er 76 Formel-1-WM-Läufe bestritten, 2008 eroberte er in Kanada einen Sieg (für BMW-Sauber), in jener Saison wurde er WM-Vierter. Doch eine Fortsetzung der GP-Karriere war in weiter Ferne. 2013 holte der heute 41-Jährige den WRC2-Titel. 2014 bestritt er die komplette WM, ein sechster Rang in Argentinien war das Highlight. Doch Kubica träumte immer davon, auf die Rundstrecke zurückzukehren. Im Sommer fuhr er einen Test für Renault, aber den gelben Renner für 2018 erhielt Carlos Sainz. Im November sass Kubica im Williams, aber den GP-Stammplatz für 2018 erhielt der Moskauer Sergey Sirotkin. Kubica gab nicht auf, arbeitete bienenfleissig und wurde belohnt – Grand-Prix-Comeback 2019. Leider baute Williams da ein schlechtes Auto. Es folgten Jahre als Reservist bei Alfa Romeo (Sauber). Kubica wechselte auf die Langstrecke, gewann 2023 die LMP2-WM, die European Le Mans Series 2024 und mit Ferrari 2025 in Le Mans.
