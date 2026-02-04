Mercedes holt Joshua Dürksen: Die Formel-1-Exoten erhalten Zuwachs

Thailand: Prinz Birabongse Bhanudej Bhanubandh 1950–1955 19 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 4. in Bremgarten 1950 und in Reims 1954 Chile: Eliseo Salazar 1981–1983 24 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 5. in Imola 1982 Tschechien: Tomás Enge 2001 3 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 12. in Monza 2001 Ungarn: Zsolt Baumgartner 2003/2004 20 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 8. in Indianapolis 2004 Indonesien: Rio Haryanto 2016 12 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 15. in Monaco 2016 Liechtenstein: Rikky von Opel 1973/1974 10 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 9. in Anderstorp und Zandvoort 1974 Malaysia: Alex Yoong 2001/2002 14 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 7. in Australien 2002 Marokko: Robert La Caze 1958 1 Grand Prix Beste Platzierung: 14. in Ain-Diab Polen: Robert Kubica 2006–2018 76 Grands Prix Beste Platzierung: 1. in Kanada 2008