Daniel Blin (Ducati): Supersport-Erfolgsschlager aus Polen
Mit dem AF Racing Team hatte Daniel Blin bereits 2025 häufig an der Spitze mitgespielt. Im neuen Jahr soll es für den Drittplatzierten des Vorjahres weiter vorwärts gehen im IDM-EuroMoto-Titelkampf.
IDM Supersport
Der Pole will nach dem Titel greifen
Der Pole will nach dem Titel greifen© Eisele
Bei der IDM Supersport 2025 haben im Kampf um den Titel der Österreicher Andreas Kofler auf Yamaha und der Deutsche Dirk Geiger auf einer Honda in der Regel das Kommando geführt. Kofler holte sich am Ende zum zweiten Mal den Meistertitel und wandert mit seinem Team in die Supersport-WM ab. Dirk Geiger bleibt der Serie treu, hat sich aber bereits intensiv mit der Yamaha R9 des Teams Apreco vertraut gemacht und ist sicherlich erneut ein heißer Kandidat auf den Titel.
Doch mit Daniel Blin vom AF Racing Team rückt ein neuer Kandidat zunehmend in den Titelfokus. Im letzten Jahr holte er mit seiner Ducati V2 hinter Kofler und Geiger den dritten Platz in der Meisterschaft. Für die Saison 2026 bleiben Blin und das AF Racing Team weiterhin gemeinsam in der Erfolgsspur. Im letzten Jahr errang er einen Sieg, stand vier Mal auf dem zweiten Podiumsplatz und überquerte vier Mal die Ziellinie als Dritter. «Das ist ein großer Erfolg für unser Team», fasst Dariusz Małkiewicz, Eigentümer des AF Racing Teams, in einem Interview auf swiatmotocykli.pl zusammen. «Daniel hat seine Zeiten um durchschnittlich eine Sekunde verbessert, wir haben neun Podiumsplätze erreicht, darunter unseren ersten Sieg. Wir haben sowohl in sportlicher als auch in organisatorischer Hinsicht einen weiteren Schritt nach vorne gemacht. Das zeigt sich auch daran, dass andere Fahrer Interesse daran haben, für unser Team zu fahren. Natürlich wächst der Appetit mit dem Essen, und in der nächsten Saison möchten wir um noch mehr kämpfen. Der vom Veranstalter vorgestellte Kalender für 2026 sieht sehr interessant aus. In Kürze beginnen wir mit den Vorbereitungen für die nächste Saison. Ich danke Daniel und dem Team für ihre harte Arbeit und unseren Partnern und Fans für ihre Unterstützung und ihren Jubel. Ein besonderer Dank geht an meine Familie für ihre Geduld, Unterstützung und ihr Verständnis. Vielen Dank.»
Empfehlungen
Im Artikel erwähnt
Daniel Blin
Daniel Blin© Eisele
«Das ist für uns alle ein sehr gutes Ergebnis», bestätigt Blin die Aussagen seines Chefs. «Mich persönlich freuen jedoch nicht die Zahlen oder Statistiken, sondern die Tatsache, dass wir im europäischen Feld viel wettbewerbsfähiger geworden sind und im Laufe dieses Jahres wirklich große Fortschritte gemacht haben. Das wäre natürlich ohne die hervorragende Zusammenarbeit und Vorbereitung des Teams sowie die Unterstützung aller Partner, denen ich herzlich danke, nicht möglich gewesen. Ein besonderer Dank gilt auch den Fans, denn in diesem Jahr haben wir eure Unterstützung wirklich gespürt, sowohl in den sozialen Medien als auch auf den Tribünen, wo oft weiß-rote Fahnen wehten. Wir machen weiter unsere Arbeit, und ihr bleibt bei uns, denn schon bald warten neue Herausforderungen auf uns.»
«Die letztjährigen Ergebnisse sind für uns der Höhepunkt der harten Arbeit, die wir seit mehreren Jahren in unser Team und die Vorbereitung auf die Rennen gesteckt haben», sagte Magdalena Krasicka, Managerin des AF Racing Teams, auf swiatmotocykli.pl. «Tatsächlich ist jede Runde ein Test für das, woran wir das ganze Jahr über hinter den Kulissen gearbeitet haben. In der Saison 2025 war es für uns am wichtigsten, unsere Ergebnisse in den einzelnen Runden zu verbessern und ein konkurrenzfähiges Team im IDM-Fahrerlager zu sein. Dieses Ziel haben wir zu 101 % erreicht. Das ist das Verdienst aller, die gemeinsam das AF Racing Team bilden. Um auf höchstem Niveau Rennen zu fahren, braucht es viel Arbeit, Opferbereitschaft, Professionalität, Erfahrung, Herzblut und vor allem Leidenschaft. Mehr noch als Glück ist auch ein beträchtlicher finanzieller Beitrag erforderlich. An dieser Stelle möchte ich unseren Partnern für ihr Vertrauen und ihre Unterstützung in diesem Jahr herzlich danken. Ich danke auch allen Fans, die unsere Starts angefeuert und uns die Daumen gedrückt haben.»
IDM Supersport 2025
  • 1. 260 Punkte Andreas Kofler (A/Yamaha)
  • 2. 249 Punkte Dirk Geiger (D/Honda)
  • 3. 195 Punkte Daniel Blin (PL/Ducati)
  • 4. 187 Punkte Luca De Vleeschauwer (B/Ducati)
  • 5. 152 Punkte Stepan Zuda (CZ/Yamaha)
  • 6. 141 Punkte Marcel Brenner (CH/Ducati)
  • 7. 138 Punkte Marvin Siebdrath (D/Yamaha)
  • 8. 114 Punkte Lennox Lehmann (D/Yamaha)
  • 9. 88 Punkte Filip Feigl (CZ/Triumph)
  • 10. 66 Punkte Melvin van der Voort (NL/Ducati)
  • 11. 64 Punkte Luca Göttlicher (D/Kawasaki)
  • 12. 52 Punkte Ruben Bijman (NL/Honda)
  • 13. 42 Punkte Dylan Czarkowski (NL/Yamaha)
  • 14. 42 Punkte Richard Irmscher (D/Honda)
  • 15. 39 Punkte Till Benedikt Belczykowski (D/MV Agusta)
  • 16. 33 Punkte Julius Caesar Rörig (D), Honda
  • 17. 23 Punkte Jonas Kocourek (CZ/Ducati)
  • 18. 21 Punkte Marvin Kreimes (D/Ducati)
  • 19. 20 Punkte Thomas Eder (D/Ducati)
  • 20. 14 Punkte Inigo Iglesias (E/Triumph)
  • 21. 12 Punkte Valentino Herrlich (D/Kawasaki)
  • 22. 7 Punkte Luca Hailfinger (D/Ducati)
