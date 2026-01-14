Daniel Blin (Ducati): Supersport-Erfolgsschlager aus Polen

1. 260 Punkte Andreas Kofler (A/Yamaha) 2. 249 Punkte Dirk Geiger (D/Honda) 3. 195 Punkte Daniel Blin (PL/Ducati) 4. 187 Punkte Luca De Vleeschauwer (B/Ducati) 5. 152 Punkte Stepan Zuda (CZ/Yamaha) 6. 141 Punkte Marcel Brenner (CH/Ducati) 7. 138 Punkte Marvin Siebdrath (D/Yamaha) 8. 114 Punkte Lennox Lehmann (D/Yamaha) 9. 88 Punkte Filip Feigl (CZ/Triumph) 10. 66 Punkte Melvin van der Voort (NL/Ducati) 11. 64 Punkte Luca Göttlicher (D/Kawasaki) 12. 52 Punkte Ruben Bijman (NL/Honda) 13. 42 Punkte Dylan Czarkowski (NL/Yamaha) 14. 42 Punkte Richard Irmscher (D/Honda) 15. 39 Punkte Till Benedikt Belczykowski (D/MV Agusta) 16. 33 Punkte Julius Caesar Rörig (D), Honda 17. 23 Punkte Jonas Kocourek (CZ/Ducati) 18. 21 Punkte Marvin Kreimes (D/Ducati) 19. 20 Punkte Thomas Eder (D/Ducati) 20. 14 Punkte Inigo Iglesias (E/Triumph) 21. 12 Punkte Valentino Herrlich (D/Kawasaki) 22. 7 Punkte Luca Hailfinger (D/Ducati)