Weihnachten und Silvester 2025 mit der IDM Supersport
Der eine oder andere IDM Supersport-Fahrer hat bei der letzten und nicht repräsentativen SPEEDWEEK.com-Umfrage mitgemacht und einen Feiertags-Einblick gegeben.
IDM Supersport
Supersportler sind in FeierlauneSupersportler sind in FeierlauneFoto: IDM/Eisele
Drei Fragen gab es für die Piloten der IDM Supersport zu beantworten. Von klassischen Weihnachtsabenden bis Party-Raketen war alles dabei.
1. Was war deine ganz persönlicher Moment 2025? 2. Was passiert bei dir am Weihnachtsabend?
3. Mit wem aus dem IDM-Fahrerlager könnte man eine gute Silvesterparty feiern und warum?
Andreas Kofler 1. Mein persönlicher Moment war, denk ich, generell die Saison, weil es sehr durchwachsen war und ich es mit der Verletzung trotzdem noch geschafft hab, den Titel zu holen.
2. Das weiß ich noch nicht. Vermutlich die Zeit mit der Familie genießen und ein paar Tage drauf etwas Motocross trainieren.
3. Ich denke, es ist definitiv Tom Eder. Er ist eine echt Partyrakete. Dirk Geiger 1. Mein Moment war Schleiz. Der Doppelsieg. Da hat eigentlich alles perfekt gepasst.
2. Nur mit der Familie. Entspannt was essen und kein großes Drama. 3. Oliver Svendsen und Twan Smits. Ich denke, dass wird dann einer der verrücktesten Abende oder eben Silvesterpartys. Von daher würde ich die Zwei nehmen. Luca de Vleeschauwer 1. Mein Doppelsieg beim ersten Rennwochenende des Jahres. 2. Wahrscheinlich das Training in Spanien.
3. Tom Eder, damit wir vor und nach dem Rennen ein Sidecar-Training absolvieren können. Marvin Siebdrath 1. Das Podium im ersten Rennen in Most. 2. Wir sitzen mit der Familie zusammen, Essen Abendbrot, haben eine schöne gemeinsame Zeit und beschenken uns gegenseitig. 3. Also wenn ich an IDM-Fahrerlager und Party denke, kommt mir vor allem das Team Eder und SWPN in den Kopf geschossen.
Lennox Lehmann 1. Mein schönster Moment in 2025 war die zweite Saisonhälfte, als wir gemeinsam als Team nach dem schwierigen Start wieder einen soliden Speed gefunden haben. 2. Den Weihnachtsabend verbringe ich mit meiner Familie zu Hause. 3. ⁠Ich denk, eine gute Silvesterparty kann man mit dem ganzen Apreco-Team feiern. Bei uns sind alle lustig drauf und wir haben zusammen immer viel Spaß. Filip Feigl 1. WorldSBK in Most.
2. Mit der Familie zusammen sein. 3. Mein Bruder. Luca Göttlicher 1. Mein persönlicher Moment 2025 war eigentlich Hockenheim im Finale, als die Bedingungen schwer waren und man ein Risiko eingegangen ist. Es wurde dann mit einem erstaunlich gutem Platz belohnt und das war für mein Team und ebenfalls auch für mich ein Highlight. 2. Bei mir am Weihnachtsabend werde ich in Spanien mit meinen Papa und Freunden kochen. Aber ich werde mich am Vormittag noch sportlich beschäftigen.
3. Ich könnte mir gut vorstellen, mit Pascal Schneider und Felix Klinck zu feiern, weil es bei uns harmoniert. Wir sind schon länger sehr gute Freunde und sind regelmäßig auch im IDM-Fahrerlager unterwegs. Aber natürlich auch, weil Felix echt gut kochen kann. Punktestand IDM Supersport 2025
  1. 259 Punkte Andreas Kofler (A/Yamaha)
  2. 248 Punkte Dirk Geiger (D/Honda)
  3. 158 Punkte Daniel Blin (PL/Ducati)
  4. 187 Punkte Luca De Vleeschauwer (B/Ducati)
  5. 149 Punkte Stepan Zuda (CZ/Yamaha)
  6. 139 Punkte Marcel Brenner (CH/Ducati)
  7. 137 Punkte Marvin Siebdrath (D/Yamaha)
  8. 113 Punkte Lennox Lehmann (D/Yamaha)
  9. 86 Punkte Filip Feigl (CZ/Triumph)
  10. 70 Punkte Julius Caesar Rörig (D), Honda
  11. 66 Punkte Melvin van der Voort (NL/Ducati)
  12. 61 Punkte Luca Göttlicher (D/Kawasaki)
  13. 49 Punkte Ruben Bijman (NL/Honda)
  14. 41 Punkte Richard Irmscher (D/Honda)
  15. 41 Punkte Dylan Czarkowski (NL/Yamaha)
  16. 36 Punkte Till Benedikt Belczykowski (D/MV Agusta)
  17. 20 Punkte Jonas Kocourek (CZ/Ducati)
  18. 19 Punkte Marvin Kreimes (D/Ducati)
  19. 17 Punkte Thomas Eder (D/Ducati)
  20. 12 Punkte Inigo Iglesias (E/Triumph)
  21. 11 Punkte Valentino Herrlich (D/Kawasaki)
  22. 5 Punkte Luca Hailfinger (D/Ducati)
