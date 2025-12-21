Weihnachten und Silvester 2025 mit der IDM Supersport

259 Punkte Andreas Kofler (A/Yamaha) 248 Punkte Dirk Geiger (D/Honda) 158 Punkte Daniel Blin (PL/Ducati) 187 Punkte Luca De Vleeschauwer (B/Ducati) 149 Punkte Stepan Zuda (CZ/Yamaha) 139 Punkte Marcel Brenner (CH/Ducati) 137 Punkte Marvin Siebdrath (D/Yamaha) 113 Punkte Lennox Lehmann (D/Yamaha) 86 Punkte Filip Feigl (CZ/Triumph) 70 Punkte Julius Caesar Rörig (D), Honda 66 Punkte Melvin van der Voort (NL/Ducati) 61 Punkte Luca Göttlicher (D/Kawasaki) 49 Punkte Ruben Bijman (NL/Honda) 41 Punkte Richard Irmscher (D/Honda) 41 Punkte Dylan Czarkowski (NL/Yamaha) 36 Punkte Till Benedikt Belczykowski (D/MV Agusta) 20 Punkte Jonas Kocourek (CZ/Ducati) 19 Punkte Marvin Kreimes (D/Ducati) 17 Punkte Thomas Eder (D/Ducati) 12 Punkte Inigo Iglesias (E/Triumph) 11 Punkte Valentino Herrlich (D/Kawasaki) 5 Punkte Luca Hailfinger (D/Ducati)