Moto4 Northern Cup: Wer ist Anina Urlaß ? Lady Gaga und Quartararo vorne
Die Suchen nach dem nächsten WM- oder GP-Piloten oder Pilotin geht weiter. Sechs deutsche Talente rasen in diesem Jahr in der Nachwuchsschule von ADAC, Dorna und Honda um die Wette.
Rundstrecke
Anina UrlaßAnina UrlaßFoto: ADAC
Anina Urlaß© ADAC
SPEEDWEEK.com hat sich bei den sechs Teilnehmenden aus Deutschland, die 2026 im Moto4 Northern Cup am Start stehen, umgehört und die Teenager stellen sich mit eigenen Worten vor. Name: Anina Urlaß, Alter: 15, Team: JRP Motorsport, bisher größter Erfolg: Meistertitel MiniGP Austria Series 2023
Was machst du, wenn du nicht Motorrad fährst: «Ich gehe auf eine Schule in Lugau und außerhalb des Motorsports trainiere ich viel. Also ich fahre viel Fahrrad, gehe viel laufen und mache Krafttraining. Ansonsten koche und lese ich gern.» Warum hast du dich für die Teilnahme am Moto4 Northern Cup entschieden: «Ich habe mich dafür entschieden, weil es dort ein hohes Level gibt und man gegen internationale Konkurrenz fahren kann. Außerdem hat man die Möglichkeit, schon auf WM-Strecken zu fahren.»
Du bekommst für einen Tag einen Coach aus der MotoGP oder der WorldSBK. Wer darf es denn sein und was könnte dir der oder die beibringen: «Ich würde Fabio Quartararo nehmen. Ich denke, dass ich von ihm viel Fahrerisches, aber auch Mentales lernen könnte, da er einfach neben der Strecke sehr cool wirkt.»
«Macht dir Sport und Fitness Spaß oder ist das eher ein Muss: «Mir macht Fitness sehr viel Spaß, weil ich da einfach meinen Kopf abschalten kann und mich somit nur auf mich konzentriere. Natürlich gibt es auch Momente, wo man keinen Bock hat was zu machen, aber wenn man es einmal anfängt, macht es super viel Spaß.»
Welche Persönlichkeit aus der Geschichte würdest du gerne kennenlernen und was würdest du fragen: «Mein Papa hatte mir mal von Taru Rinne erzählt. Ich würde sie gern mal treffen und fragen, wie viel schwieriger es damals war als Frau im Motorsport.»
Mein Papa hatte mir mal von Taru Rinne erzähltAnina Urlaß
Auf welches Konzert würdest du lieber gehen? Taylor Swift oder Metallica: «Auf keines von beiden, ich würde wahrscheinlich eher in die Richtung wie Lady Gaga gehen, da sie einfach eine unglaubliche Stimme hat.»
Wie und wem hast du ins neue Jahr gefeiert: «Ich habe mit meiner Familie ins neue Jahr gefeiert und dies ganz normal mit einem Feuerwerk und natürlich auf die neue Saison angestoßen.» Auf welcher Rennstrecke möchtest du gerne mal fahren und warum genau da: «Ich würde gerne mal in Austin, Texas fahren, da die Strecke durch die langen Geraden und die starken Höhenunterschiede sehr anspruchsvoll ist.» Was stellt für dich dieses Jahr die größte Herausforderung im Moto4 Northern Cup dar: «Wie im letzten Jahr wird es ein harter Kampf an der Spitze werden und da möchte ich gern wieder und öfters dabei sein.» Wie bereitest du dich aktuell auf deine Saison vor: «Ich bereite mich mit viel Training auf die Saison vor, egal ob auf dem Motorrad, mit dem Fahrrad oder im Gym.»
Moto4 Northern Cup 2026
  • Viktor Čech/CZ
  • Casper Pennings/NL
  • Tamás Lukßacs/HU
  • Anton Eilersen/DK
  • Roman Durdis/CZ
  • Louis Wolff/D
  • Robin Siegert/D
  • William Ruby/DK
  • Danny Hinkelmann/D
  • Thias Wenzel/D
  • Anina Urlaß/D
  • Smilla Göttlich/D
  • Riccardo Michielin/I
  • Levi Flier/NL
  • Douwe Douma/NL
  • Domi Pekkanen/FI
  • Miro Masson/B
  • Zenno Bulté/B
  • Tommy Jr. Deschouwer/B
  • Adam Vyskocil/CZ
  • Ruben Nijland/NL
  • Jaylen Korporaal/NL
  • Swan Wmprin/F
  • Simon Urbancok/SLO
Moto4 Northern Cup Kalender 2026
  • 17.-19.04. Assen/NL (WorldSBK)
  • 08.-10.05. Sachsenring/D (IDM)
  • 05.-07.06. Balaton/HU (MotoGP)
  • 19.-21.06. Brünn/CZ (MotoGP)
  • 10.-12.07. Sachsenring/D (MotoGP)
  • 31.07.-02.08. Oschersleben/D (IDM)
  • 18.-20.09. Assen/NL (BSB)
