MissionH24 presents new hydrogen racing car

The third generation of the hydrogen racing car from the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and H24Project has a spectacular look. The car is expected to reach a speed of 320 km/h and race for the first time in 2025.

Hydrogen is very much on the agenda of the Le Mans organiser ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest). From 2026, there should be a hydrogen class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans - Toyota, for example, is interested in this. But independently of the manufacturers, the ACO is also pushing the issue itself. Together with the company GreenGT (now called H24Project), two hydrogen racing cars have already been presented in the past - the LMPH2G and the H24. Now the third generation has been presented.

The new car, which now looks more like a hypercar, does not yet have a name. Suggestions for this can be submitted via social media. The final name will be announced on 13 November. The new hydrogen racer is a further development of the LMPH2G and the H24 - and can of course do a lot better.

The weight is to be 1,300 kilograms. The targeted top speed is 320 km/h. The fuel cell is to generate 300 kilowatts. A fuel cell is to supply 300 kilowatts. The hydrogen is stored in two tanks, each holding 3.9 kg and pressurised to 700 bar. This should make it possible to drive for about 25 to 30 minutes.

A lithium battery collects braking energy and is supposed to supply up to 400 kilowatts. The racer is then propelled by an electric motor that drives the rear axle. This will then produce 650 kilowatts. There is no need to change gears - the car has only one gear.

As with the LMPH2G and the H24, the chassis comes from Adess. As is well known, this company is also one of the four LMP3 chassis suppliers. The tyre partner is Michelin. The new (as yet unnamed) race car is currently still in development. Assembly of the first car is scheduled to begin in January 2025. After that, the first test drives will start.