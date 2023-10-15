Two invitations for 24h Le Mans 2024 have been confirmed

At the end of the 2023 season in the IMSA series, the American championship featured the Jim Trueman Award and the Bob Akin Award titles, which come with a ticket to the 2024 24h Le Mans.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the greatest endurance classic in international motorsport. However, Le Mans is also an invitational event. This means that the organiser ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest) decides for itself who can take part. In 2024, the 24 Hours of Le Mans are scheduled for the weekend of 15/16 June.

Next year, 62 cars will again be eligible to compete at Le Mans. As a matter of principle, those race cars that are entered in the FIA WEC as full-season entries in 2024 will compete at Le Mans (as usual). The reason behind this is quite simple: The 24 Hours of Le Mans are part of the World Sports Car Championship.

In addition to the WEC entries, however, there are other tickets for Le Mans 2024, which are awarded by the ACO via invitations based on the results achieved. In order to actually be able to redeem these entry permits, however, the respective teams must also fulfil various conditions.

Invitations are distributed, for example, via the final overall standings of the European Le Mans Series 2023. The ELMS season finale will take place on 22 October in Portimão. The Asian Le Mans Series, which will be held in the upcoming winter, also awards LM invitations. Another new feature this year is that the title winner in the Bronze Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe will receive an invitation to the LMGT3 class at Le Mans 2024.

Tickets for Le Mans 2024 are also distributed via the IMSA Series. The American championship already had its season finale at the past Petit Le Mans. Here George Kurtz took the Jim Trueman Award, which goes to the best LMP2 gentleman driver. Brendan Iribe won the Bob Akin Award for the best GT gentleman driver.

Kurtz and Iribe can now, in theory, look for teams to tackle the Le Mans 2024 challenge with them. Kurtz's ticket, if cashed, would count in the LMP2 class at Le Mans. The ticket for Iribe in the new LMGT3 category. IMSA also gives out a third Le Mans ticket, which would then be for the hypercar class.