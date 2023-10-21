Gibson will also supply the engine for LMP2 from 2026 onwards

The British manufacturer was selected by the FIA and the ACO to continue supplying the power unit for the LMP2 class. Gibson Technology will then be the engine partner for five more seasons.

In the LMP2 category, the renewal of the engine contract was on the agenda. To this end, the FIA and the ACO had issued a call for tenders in May to determine who should supply the power units for the prototype class from 2026 onwards. Now the selection has been made. Gibson Technology will supply the LMP2 engine for five seasons from 2026. Several factors were considered in the tender - including power, weight and reliability, operating and maintenance costs, spare parts costs, the information structure and customer service capabilities but also sustainability and the environmental and carbon footprint.

Also from 2026, the LMP2 engine will be a naturally aspirated V8 with a displacement of 4.2 litres. Gibson has been the sole supplier of the LMP2 class since 2017 and since then the cars have been running with V8 power and 4.2 litres of displacement. It is still unclear whether the 2026 engine will be a completely new unit - or whether the old engine will merely be updated.

Since 2017, only four chassis have been permitted in LMP2: Oreca, Dallara, Multimatic and Ligier. These four suppliers are currently also competing in the LMDh category. It remains to be seen whether all four will actually run LMP2 cars from 2026. Currently, almost all LMP2s in the competition are Oreca 07.

The LMP2 class will also disappear from the FIA WEC from 2024. Only at the 24h Le Mans will they still be part of the WEC. For this, 15 places have been reserved in the 62-car field. Apart from that, the LMP2s will still compete in the European Le Mans Series, the Asian Le Mans Series and the American IMSA Series.