ELMS really strong line-up in 2024 season with 22 LMP2s

The European Le Mans Series will start the upcoming 2024 season with 43 vehicles, with 22 LMP2 cars at the head of the field. The LMP2 field also gives a rough indication of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the great endurance classic in international motorsport. The organiser ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest) is also the world leader in prototype racing. Various racing series are organised through its subsidiary LMEM (Le Mans Endurance Management), such as the FIA WEC (together with the FIA), the Asia Le Mans Series, the Le Mans Cup and the European Le Mans Series.

The latter has now announced the provisional entry list for the 2024 season - and it is really full with 43 cars. At the top are 22 LMP2s (eight of which are in a Pro-Am sub-race). As is well known, the LMP2s have been banned from the FIA WEC for the 2024 season and will only compete in the WEC at the season highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

At the great classic at the Sarthe in France, 15 places will probably be reserved for LMP2. A large proportion of these 15 places will certainly be filled by the cars active in the ELMS. (LMP2s from the AsLMS and the American IMSA series are also likely to come to Le Mans). The ELMS thus also provides a rough first preview of the LMP2 class at Le Mans.

All 22 LMP2s registered for the ELMS in 2024 are of course Oreca 07s. The competing manufacturers have (almost) disappeared from the LMP2 market. Interesting team names are certainly Vector Sport, United Autosports and InterEuropol Competition, all of whom were still competing in the FIA WEC with their LMP2s in 2023.

The Duqueine team is also back in the ELMS LMP2. However, the French racing team will also compete in the FIA WEC hypercar class in 2024, where it will provide sporting support for the new Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione. From a German perspective, Proton Competition and Iron Lynx - Proton will each enter an Oreca in the ELMS.

In addition to the 22 LMP2s, ten LMP3s and eleven GT3s have also been entered for the 2024 ELMS. The GT3s will replace the GTE cars that will be used until 2023. The provisional entry list can be found here.