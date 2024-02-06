A BMW M Hybrid V8 becomes an Art Car at 24h Le Mans

There will once again be a BMW Art Car at this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This will be designed by Julie Mehretu. Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and René Rast will be at the wheel.

BMW will once again be taking part in the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Bavarians will enter two M Hybrid V8s in the hypercar class. One of the two cars will be given a very special look, designed by Julie Mehretu. The result will be a new Art Car, which is a great tradition at BMW in motorsport.

"The prospect of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a BMW Art Car is an additional incentive for the entire M Motorsport team to prepare the BMW M Hybrid V8 as perfectly as possible for this big stage. In the 100th year of the race's existence and 25 years after BMW's last victory at Le Mans, winning there with a BMW Art Car would be the greatest possible success for all of us," says Franciscus van Meel (Managing Director BMW M GmbH).

BMW plans to present what the BMW Art Car will ultimately look like on 21 May. Mehretu wants to use the colour and form vocabulary of an existing large-format painting from a more recent series of works as a basis. Alienated photographs, dotted grids, neon-coloured spray paint and Mehretu's iconic gestural markings lend her design an abstract visual form. She transfers the image motif as a high-resolution photograph onto the contours of the vehicle using 3D mapping. This is how the unique artistic wrapping is created.

This will be the 20th Art Car from BMW. The last two Art Cars to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans were the BMW V12 LMR by Jenny Holzer in 1999 and the BMW M3 GT2 by Jeff Koons in 2010. Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and René Rast will be at the wheel of the 2024 Art Car. The car will bear the starting number #20.