Two more invitations for 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024

By winning the Asian Le Mans Series title, the CrowdStrike Racing by APR and Pure Rxcing teams will each receive another ticket to this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. Complete entry list not yet known.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the biggest endurance classic in international motorsport. However, Le Mans is also an invitational event. This means that the organiser, the ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest), decides for itself who can take part. In 2024, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for the weekend of 15/16 June.

In 2024, 62 cars will once again be registered at Le Mans. Those racing cars that are registered as full-season entries in the FIA WEC in 2024 will (as usual) compete at Le Mans. The reason behind this is quite simple: the 24 Hours of Le Mans is part of the World Sportscar Championship. In addition to the WEC entries, however, there are other tickets for Le Mans 2024, which are awarded by the ACO via invitations based on results achieved in the previous season. However, in order to actually be able to redeem these entry permits, the relevant teams must also fulfil various conditions.

The 2023/24 season of the Asian Le Mans Series, which also offers tickets for Le Mans 2024, came to an end in Abu Dhabi at the weekend - for the winner of the LMP2 class (counts as part of LMP2 at Le Mans) and the GT class (counts as part of LM in LMGT3). CrowdStrike Racing by APR won the AsLMS LMP2 title and Pure Rxcing the GT title. However, the AsLMS champion in the LMP3 class (Cool Racing) will no longer receive an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A total of eleven Le Mans tickets have now been distributed based on results achieved: Firstly via the European Le Mans Series. Algarve Pro Racing (ELMS LMP2 champion), United Autosports USA (vice-champion), AF Corse (ELMS LMP2 Pro-Am champion) and Cool Racing (ELMS LMP3 champion) received an invitation for the LMP2 class of the great classic. Proton Competition was awarded a ticket to the LMGT3 category at Le Mans via the ELMS, as they won the GTE class title in the ELMS.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR has already won an invitation to the LMP2 class at Le Mans via the IMSA series. Inception Racing also received an invitation via the American championship, which counts in the LMGT3 class - as did Whelen Cadillac Racing, which received a ticket for the Hypercar class. Pure Rxcing was also able to look forward to an LM invitation in the LMGT3 class thanks to its title in the GT World Challenge Europe Bronze Cup.

However, those teams that hold a ticket for Le Mans 2024 thanks to the results achieved must now also redeem it with the ACO. As mentioned, this is subject to various conditions. The redeemed invitations are then added to the vehicles from the WEC. Further starting places will then be allocated and thus filled up to 62 vehicles. Applications had to be submitted to the ACO for these additional starting places. The official start list will be announced in the next few days.