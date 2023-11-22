Advance ticket sales for 24h Nürburgring 2024 started

Advance ticket sales for next year's 24-hour race at the Nürburgring have started. For the first time, there is a ticket bundle with the 24h Spa, as the race in the Eifel is part of the IGTC for the first time.

Fans of the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring wait impatiently for this every year: The starting signal for advance ticket sales for the Nordschleife classic from 30 May to 2 June 2024 has been given. From now until 17 May 2024, tickets are available in the 24h ticket shop at www.24h-rennen.de. Advance ticket sales are also available online on the Nürburgring homepage at www.nuerburgring.de. At the same time, advance ticket sales for the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers, which are scheduled for 13-14 April next year, have also gone online.

There will be a special treat for fans of the Nürburgring 24h next year. As part of the cooperation with the SRO Motorsports Group, the 24h in the Eifel will not only welcome the participants of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, but fans will also benefit from the partnership: Anyone wishing to attend the two 24h classics at Spa-Francorchamps (27 - 30 June 2024) and the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring will soon be able to purchase a ticket bundle and save 15 percent: This means that both event tickets will cost just €126.65 instead of €149 (sum of the individual prices). The online shop for these tickets is currently being prepared and will go online shortly.

This means that all tickets that make 24h fans happy will be available in time for Christmas - traditionally they are often found under the Christmas tree. This also applies to the Gruppe-C-Verlag yearbook, which will be available from December 2023. On 272 pages, there is a comprehensive review of this year's 24h - and you can also combine this with the anticipation of 2024: The popular package of yearbook and event ticket will soon be available via the publisher's website(www.gruppec-verlag.de) for a discounted €145 (instead of €185 if purchased individually).