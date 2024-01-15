Lionspeed GP 2024 again with Porsche 911 GT3 R

Lionspeed GP will also be represented with a Porsche 911 GT3 R at the 2024 edition of the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. The racing team will be competing as an independent team for the first time.

The first weeks of 2024 are busier than ever for the Lionspeed GP team as it prepares for a special season. The team, which is based not far from the legendary Nürburgring, will contest its first season as a fully independent racing team next season, competing in several areas of GT racing.

Founded in 2019 by racing drivers Patrick Kolb and José Garcia, Lionspeed GP has already competed in some of the biggest endurance races in the world, including several editions of the Nürburgring 24 Hours with GT3 cars from Audi and Porsche. This season, the team will operate independently and take the next step in endurance racing.

Kolb will continue to act as team principal while also driving the team's Porsche 911 GT3 R, which will contest a GT3 season on its home circuit, the historic and challenging Nürburgring-Nordschleife. This also includes the 52nd edition of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, which will take place on 1 and 2 June.

"Although Lionspeed GP is entering its sixth racing season, our extensive team is made up of professionals with decades of experience in the racing world," says team boss and driver Kolb. "The commitment and efforts of everyone involved in this exciting project have allowed us to grow and led to many successes and triumphs. In 2024, we are taking the next step and look forward to expanding the team's efforts in the technical and operational areas for European and international competitions."

The drivers, alongside Patrick Kolb, will be confirmed by Lionspeed GP shortly.

The 2023 edition of the 24h race ended prematurely for Lionspeed GP after a crash. Alongside Kolb, Porsche works drivers Patrick Pilet, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet took the wheel of the 911 GT3 R. The car was entered by Car Collection Motorsport at the time.

With "Going Through Hell", the racing team has also released an emotional documentary about the 2023 edition of the race, giving a look behind the scenes of Lionspeed GP.

You can watch the half-hour documentary here: