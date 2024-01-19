ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers become part of the NLS

In the chaos surrounding the future of endurance racing on the Nordschleife, the 24-hour race and VLN Sport GmbH & Co. KG are joining forces. The two qualifying races will become part of the NLS.

The ADAC regional clubs involved in the Nürburgring are taking the numerous concerns and worries expressed by participants in recent weeks seriously.

In order to strengthen endurance racing at the Nürburgring, VLN Sport GmbH & Co KG and ADAC Nordrhein as organisers of the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring will cooperate even more closely in future. It has been agreed that the two races of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifier will also be counted as championship races for the Nürburgring Endurance Series as part of the VLN.

Should further improvements result from a constructive exchange with the Nürburgring, VLN Sport GmbH & Co KG will certainly continue to be available for discussions.

The VLN has created planning security for the next few years not only for the VLN, but for all long-standing organisers on the Nürburgring circuit as a whole, thanks to the ruling of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court in the interim injunction proceedings.