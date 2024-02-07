Glickenhaus returns to 24h Nürburgring in 2024

After a one-year break, Glickenhaus returns to the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring in 2024. The SCG004C will be revised for its return to the Eifel. The drivers will be announced at a later date.

After James Glickenhaus revealed to the specialist magazine GT-Place around a fortnight ago that the SCG004C would be returning to the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the American constructor has now officially confirmed it.

With the SCG004C, which is to receive an update for the upcoming edition of the race, the team led by US director, scriptwriter and enthusiast James Glickenhaus will return to the Eifel.

In addition to taking part in the 24-hour classic, the plan is to compete in the ADAC 24h Qualifiers and the season opener of the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

The Glickenhaus team will announce the drivers of the spectacular custom-built car shortly.

In 2023, the Glickenhaus team paused its Nordschleife programme. The team's focus was on the programme in the FIA WEC and the 24-hour race at Le Mans, from which the team withdrew at the end of the year. The racing team is now returning to the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, where Glickenhaus has competed almost every year since 2011.