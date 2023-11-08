Full GT3 field with a big surprise in Dubai

32 GT3 cars are on the provisional entry list for the Dubai 24 Hours in January 2024, with Parker Racing providing a big surprise by entering a Bentley Continental GT3.

The 2024 international GT season kicks off on 13 and 14 January with the 24H Dubai, the season opener of the 24H Series in the United Arab Emirates. Creventic has now published the provisional list of participants, which includes 67 vehicles - including 32 GT3 cars.

Cars from Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche will be battling it out for overall victory in the top class.

A big surprise is the entry of the Bentley Continental GT3 from Team Parker Racing. The team competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with the spectacular British GT coupé until 2020, but then focussed on the use of Porsche cars in the GT3 sector, with which the team competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the British GT and the GT Cup in England.

The GT3 cars on the provisional entry list:

#8 Dragon Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

#9 GetSpeed - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#10 Grove Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#11 Hofor Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#12 Car Collection Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#14 Century Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

#19 MP Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#20 HAAS RT - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#21 HAAS RT - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#22 Century Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

#25 Sainteloc - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#26 Sainteloc - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#27 Heart of Racing SPS - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#28 ST Racing - BMW M4 GT3

#31 Parker Racing - Bentley Continental GT3

#33 Greystone GT - McLaren 720S GT3

#34 Land Motorsport - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#37 Modena Silverstone Ltd - Aston Martin Vantage GT3

#43 MRS GT-Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R (Generation 991.2)

#48 Saalocin by Kox Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R (Generation 991.2)

#50 Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#63 Leipert Motorsport - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

#76 7TSIX - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#80 Car Collection Motorsport - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#85 CP Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#87 CSA Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#88 Dragon Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

#91 Herberth Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#92 Pure Rxcing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#95 Manamauri Energy by Ebimotors - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#96 Car Collection Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#99 Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

The field is rounded off by 20 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars. There are also five cars each in the GT4 and GTX classes. Two TCR cars and three vehicles from the TCX class complete the provisional entry list.

It should be noted that teams may still be added to and dropped from the entry list over the next two months.

The provisional entry list can be viewed here.