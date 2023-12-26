Military deployment leads to postponement of 24h Dubai

A military operation against the Huthi rebels in Yemen leads to the postponement of the 24h Dubai. The race in the United Arab Emirates is postponed by two weeks. Conflict of dates with the 24h Daytona.

Short-notice change of date for the 24h Dubai. The Creventic organisation informed the teams on Boxing Day that the race would be postponed by two weeks. This means that the race will now take place on 27 and 28 January, according to the current planning status of Creventic.

Meanwhile, the clash of dates with the 24-hour race in Daytona is causing displeasure among some teams and drivers.

The reason for the postponement is transport restrictions in the Suez Canal. Due to military activities against the Huthi rebels in Yemen, the shipping companies are currently avoiding the Suez Canal. This means that the container ship with the racing cars cannot head directly for Dubai, but has to take the route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, which means that the vehicles would not arrive in Dubai on time.

Theprovisional list of participants for the 24h Dubai recently included a full GT3 field. It is still unclear how many cars will be on the grid after the postponement.