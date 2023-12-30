After postponement: 24h Dubai with a lower ranking

Following the postponement of the 24h Dubai due to logistical problems caused by a military operation in Yemen, several GT3 teams have already withdrawn vehicles. More are expected.

Short-notice change of date for the 24h Dubai. The Creventic organisation informed the teams on Boxing Day that the race would be postponed by two weeks. The race will now take place on 27 and 28 January.

The reason for the postponement is transport restrictions in the Suez Canal. Due to military activities against the Huthi rebels in Yemen, the shipping companies are currently avoiding the Suez Canal. This means that the container ship with the racing cars cannot travel directly to Dubai, but has to take the route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, which means that the vehicles would not arrive in Dubai on time.

You can find out more about the postponement here.

Two-time ADAC GT Masters champions Land-Motorsport are one of the teams that have withdrawn their Audi R8 LMS GT3.

"We understand that the Creventic organisation had to act. However, a decision at such short notice presents us with enormous hurdles. It starts with the fact that none of our five drivers have time on the new date. This in turn means that we would have to put together a completely new programme with at least four new riders. Under the current circumstances, however, we don't see any chance of finding an adequate solution in the shortest possible time," explains Christian Land.

This aptly describes the problems faced by many teams at the 24h Dubai. The starting field in the United Arab Emirates is largely made up of gentleman drivers who are also businessmen and have kept the original date free for months. They can no longer rearrange their schedules at such short notice and will therefore not be able to take part in the 2024 edition of the endurance classic in the Dubai desert.

Other GT3 teams have already had to withdraw vehicles for this reason: Herberth Motorsport and Car Collection each had to withdraw two cars and are now only fielding one car. In addition, Haas RT withdrew an Audi R8 LMS GT3 and now only has one car on the grid. Hofor Racing and MP Motorsport have had to withdraw completely.