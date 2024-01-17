More than 50 vehicles take part in 24h Dubai 2024

More than 50 vehicles have been entered for the Dubai 24 Hours, including 23 GT3 cars. Former Formula 1 drivers Vitaly Petrov and Sergey Sirotkin will celebrate their comeback in motorsport with a Cup Porsche.

The Hankook 24h Dubai 2024 is gearing up for its 19th edition from 26-28 January and will feature a grid of more than 50 cars, former overall winners, reigning and established 24h Series powered by Hankook champions, representatives from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, Lotus and Bentley and many more prestigious marques.

This year's Hankook 24h Dubai is also the final round of the highly competitive 24h Series Middle East Trophy 2023/2024. Organised by Creventic for the second year in a row, the programme of three races in the United Arab Emirates and a detour to Kuwait has provided the 24h Series participants with plenty of endurance action during the European off-season and, as in 2022/2023, will conclude with high tension on the weekend of 26 to 28 January.

The race made unintentional headlines on Boxing Day as the race had to be postponed by two weeks at short notice. The reason for the postponement was transport restrictions in the Suez Canal. Due to military activities against the Huthi rebels in Yemen, the shipping companies are currently avoiding the Suez Canal. As a result, the container ship with the racing cars did not have to take the direct route to Dubai, but had to take the route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, which is why the vehicles would not have arrived in Dubai on time.

Two former overall winners of the Hankook 24h Dubai will lead a GT3 class of 23 cars in the 2024 edition.

Herberth Motorsport, which took overall victory in 2017, finished second overall in 2023, the closest result of the event to date. At the wheel of the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R, team bosses Alfred and Robert Renauer, Ralf Bohn and Daniel Allemann will be hoping to repeat their 2017 victory after seven years.

The 2024 Hankook 24h Dubai will be Daniel Allemann's last race. The Swiss driver hopes to say goodbye in style.

Car Collection Motorsport (#96) also wants to secure a second victory in 2024. Interestingly, the 2019 race winner is also relying on a Porsche 991 GT3 R - which finished in the top five on its series debut in Barcelona last year - for Dustin Blattner and Dennis Marschall, who are making their comeback in the 24h Series at the Hankook 6h Abu Dhabi. They will be joined by Sebastian Gorga and Fuad Sawaya, who will be competing in Dubai for the first time, and Mark Wallenwein, who will be competing in a different category in Dubai for the third time this year.

Interestingly, two other potential frontrunners in Dubai - Haas RT and Saintéloc Junior Team - have both claimed their first overall victories in the 24h Series powered by Hankook in 2023. Haas RT, which won the Hankook 12h Mugello overall, finished an impressive fifth in its first race in Dubai and even led the race on several occasions. The Antigua-based team has entered two Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II cars for the event, the first of which (#21) will be driven by Stanislav Minsky, Thomas Kiefer, Miika Panu (who returned to Haas RT after two rounds in Monza and Barcelona last year), 2023 Hankook 12h Estoril winner Torsten Kratz and Mathieu Detry. Series debutant Liang Jiatong has also signed up to compete with Morris Schuring and Tim Müller (2018 A6-Am winners) in a second Haas RT Audi (#20). Müller will compete in the Hankook 24h Dubai for the eighth time in 2024.

The Saintéloc Junior Team, which claimed its first overall victory at Spa-Francorchamps in 2023, has also entered two Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II cars for Dubai. The first (#26) will be driven by Wilfried, Mattéo and Thomas Merafina. The second (#18) brings together Michael Doppelmayr, Pierre Kaffer and Elia Erhart - who secured the GT European Trophy of the 24h Series with Phoenix Racing in 2022 - with Swen Herberger for their first race with the French team.

15 years after its first participation, Attempto Racing (#99) has also entered an Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II for Dylan Pereira and Andrey Mukovoz (team-mates in the last four editions), Alex Arkin Aka, DTM race winner and GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champion Ricardo Feller (who finished in the top six overall in his last two outings in 2018 and 2019) and the debuting Sergey Titarenko. The German team is aiming to secure its first podium finish in the overall standings of the 2024 event.

Grove Racing (#10) finished an impressive fourth overall on its debut last year. The New Zealand team, once again supported by two-time Le Mans winner Earl Bamber's team of the same name, will partner Stephen and Brenton Grove with Jordan Love, Australian Supercars race winner Matthew Payne and 2020 GTX class winner Phil Keen in a brand new Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo after the team switched from Porsche to Mercedes-AMG.

The Heart of Racing Team (#27), which also runs a Mercedes, claimed a podium finish in the GT3-Am class at last year's Hankook 24h Dubai and two further class victories at Mugello and Spa-Francorchamps. The American team will continue its partnership with former Dubai class winner SPS Automotive Performance in 2024 and has confirmed that Gray Newell will be joined in the UAE by Pierre Kleinubing, Daniel Mancinelli and three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Darren Turner.

The 2024 Hankook 24h Dubai will welcome several strong international GT3 competitors to the 24H Series for the first time.

Team Parker Racing (#31) will bring Bentley back to the 24H Series with the Continental GT3. The British luxury brand last competed in a race organised by the Creventic organisation at Spa-Francorchamps in 2022. Team Parker Racing, multiple champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup UK, has confirmed Shaun and Max Lynn. Joe Wheeler will be supported by 2012 World Touring Car Champion Rob Huff in his first GT3 outing in Dubai since 2014.

German team GetSpeed (#9), an official Mercedes-AMG customer and Nürburgring specialist since its formation in 2013, has confirmed a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for its 24h Series debut in Dubai. Former A6-Am class winners Dominik Baumann (2018) and Martin Konrad (2019) will drive alongside Fabian Schiller, debutant Anthony Bartone and Omani Al Faisal Al Zubair.

The Austrian Eastalent Racing Team (#54) has entered an Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II for Simon Reicher, the debuting Mike Zhou, Audi works driver Christopher Haase and former GT1 world champion Markus Winkelhock. The latter, winner of the 2021 Hankook 24h Sebring, finished second in the overall standings in his last outing in 2020 and second in class in his first outing in 2013.

Proton Huber Competition (#83) completes the event's GT3 rookies and has entered a Porsche 911 GT3 R for debutants Razmik Arayan and Spartak Barsegyan, Vigen Shikhanyan and Sven Müller, the latter of whom finished second overall in 2018.

Last year's 992-Am class winners Huber Motorsport (#50) have confirmed an independent Porsche 992 GT3 R, which will be driven by Hans Wehrmann (impressively a class winner in his last two 24h Series outings), Jason Hart and newcomer Scott Noble.

The 2019 and 2020 class winner, MRS GT-Racing (#17), returns to the GT3 class for the first time since 2013 at the Hankook 24h Dubai. The German team has entered a Porsche 911 GT3 R for James Winslow, John Corbett and George King (TCX podium finishers in 2021) and Alexander Bukhanstov, who competed with Winslow and King in the GT4 class in 2022.

Five-time Hankook 24h Dubai class winners Dragon Racing (#88) will also step up to the GT3 class for the first time in more than a decade with their new Ferrari 296 GT3. The Emirati team joins forces with ROFGO Collection founder Roald Goethe and his sons Benjamin and Oliver (the father-son trio competed in their first 24-hour race together last year in Dubai and won in the GT4 class), four-time class winner Jordan Grogor and Stuart Hall.

racing one (#6), which is competing in the 24h Series for the first time since Mugello 2021, has also entered a Ferrari 296 GT3 for Steffen Görig and Stefan Aust - both 992-Am class winners last year - and former ADAC GT Masters champion Luca Ludwig.

Leipert Motorsport (#63), the overall winner of the GT Teams 2019, returns to Dubai with a new EVO2 version of its Lamborghini Huracán in the GT3 class. Gabriele Rindone (winner in the 992-Am in 2023), debutant Marco Mapelli and Alban Varutti (competing in the Hankook 24h Dubai for the fifth consecutive year) will be joined by Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion Brendon Leitch.

Saalocin by Kox Racing (#48) will contest the Hankook 24H DUBAI for the second time in 2024 with a Porsche 911 GT3 R. The driver line-up is almost unchanged, including the team's namesake Peter Kox, his daughter Stéphane Kox, Nico Pronk, Dennis Retera and Tour de France stage winner (and 2020 TCE winner in Dubai) Tom Boonen.

7TSIX (#76) guarantees that Woking will be represented on the Hankook 24h Dubai grid, as the British team has entered a McLaren 720S GT3 for George Nakas and Fraser Ross for its second run at the event.

In addition to overall victory in the Hankook 24h Dubai, at least three teams are also in contention for the GT3 team title in the 2023/2024 24h Series Middle East Trophy.

CP Racing (#85), which could secure its third consecutive GT3-Am class victory in Dubai on 26 and 27 January, has started its Middle East campaign strongly with an overall win in Kuwait. The American team will no doubt be hoping for a similarly strong performance in Dubai from Charles Putman, Charles Espenlaub and Joe Foster, the 2018 GT3-Am drivers' champions, Shane Lewis and Darren Law, winner of the 2009 24 Hours of Daytona. This year's Hankook 24h Dubai will be Law's first race since 2019, also with Putman, Espenlaub and Foster, and also as part of the 24h Series!

Kuwait runner-up Manamauri Energy by Ebimotors (#95), a former 991 and 992 class team champion, is just four points behind CP Racing ahead of this year's Hankook 6h Abu Dhabi after finishing a razor-thin half-second behind the American team in Kuwait. The Romanian-Italian team will retain its line-up for Kuwait and Abu Dhabi as reigning 992 Drivers' Champions Sabino de Castro and Sergiu Nicolae will line-up at the Dubai Autodrome with 2021 991 Drivers' Champion Fabrizio Broggi and Cosimo Papi.

Century Motorsport is just four points behind Ebimotors in the GT3 team standings and has confirmed two BMW M4 GT3s for the 2024 Hankook 24h Dubai. Carl Cavers, Lewis Plato and Jack Barlow will team up with Jake Rattenbury in the first BMW M4 GT3 (#22) in an attempt to return to the top of the podium in Dubai for the first time since 2016, while Michael Johnston and Chris Salkeld (who finished third in the GT4 standings last year with Century, Cavers and Plato) will line up in the second BMW (#14) alongside Darren Leung and Sean Gelael. The Indonesian driver finished 3rd in last year's Hankook 24h Dubai with Team WRT.

Series debutant SMP Racing (#937) completes the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup field in the 992 class and has confirmed that Russian compatriots Denis Remenyako, Aleksandr Bolduev and Alexandr Smolyar will drive with former Formula 1 drivers Sergey Sirotkin and Vitaliy Petrov. The car will be entered by KKrämer Racing.

The complete list of participants is available here from the racing series.