Sainteloc Racing on pole position at 24h Dubai

The Sainteloc Racing Audi driven by the two former ADAC GT Masters drivers Elia Erhart and Pierre Kaffer has secured pole position in the Dubai 24 Hours.

As spectators of the 24H Series are accustomed to, qualifying took place in three segments. The average time forms the result for the starting grid.

In the first segment, which was exclusively for amateur drivers, Alban Varrutti set the best time in the Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini. The Frenchman set the fastest time of 2:00.015 minutes.

Elia Erhart set the fastest time in the second segment in the Sainteloc Racing Audi with a lap time of 1:59.346 minutes.

In the third segment, Oliver Goethe set the best time in the Racing One Ferrari with a lap time of 1:59.701 minutes.

With the combined lap time, pole position went to the Sainteloc Racing Audi of Michael Doppelmayr, Elia Erhart, Pierre Kaffer and Swen Herberger. The average time of the car was 1:59.807 minutes.

The Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini of Gabriele Rindone, Brendon Leitch, Marco Mapelli and Alban Varrutti. Only 0.064 seconds separated the two cars in the average time.

Stanislav Minsky, Thomas Kiefer, Torsten Kratz, Mathieu Detry and Miika Panu will start from third on the grid in the Haas RT Audi.

Results (Top 10):

1st Michael Doppelmayr/Elia Erhart/Pierre Kaffer/Swen Herberger - Sainteloc Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Gabriele Rindone/Brendon Leitch/Marco Mapelli/Alban Varrutti - Leipert Motorsport - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3. Stanislav Minsky/Thomas Kiefer/Torsten Kratz/Mathieu Detry/Miika Panu - Haas RT - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4. Anthony Bartone/Al Faisal AL Zubair/Martin Konrad/Dominik Baumann/Fabian Schiller - GetSpeed - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Fabrizio Broggi/Sabino de Castro/Sergiu Nicolae/Cosimo Papi - Manamauri Energy by Ebimotors - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6. Christopher Haase/Simon Reicher/Markus Winkelhock/Mike Zhou/Gilles Magnus - Eastalent Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Stefan Aust/Steffen Göring/Marco Pulcini/Thierry Vermeulen/Giacomo Altoè - Racing One - Ferrari 296 GT3

8. Ralf Bohn/Daniel Allemann/Alfred Renauer/Robert Renauer - Herberth Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Rinat Salikhov/Sergei Borisov/Victor Shaytar/Sven Müller - Proton Huber Competition - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Stephen Grove/Brenton Grove/Jordan Love/Matthew Payne/Phil Keen - Grove Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3