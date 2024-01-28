Dominant triumphant drive for Eastalent Racing in Dubai

The Eastalent Racing Audi led a large part of the race lap of the 24h Dubai. Christopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus Winkelhock, Mike Zhou and Gilles Magnus drive to a dominant victory.

First start at the 24h Dubai, first victory at the 24h Dubai. Eastalent Racing wins the 2024 edition of the 24h race in Dubai. The Austrian team's Audi R8 LMS GT3 has not relinquished the lead on the desert circuit since lap 226. Christopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus Winkelhock, Mike Zhou and Gilles Magnus completed a total of 603 laps in the Audi.

Second place went to the Proton Huber Competition Porsche 911 GT3 R. Rinat Salikhov, Sergei Borisov, Victor Shaytar and Sven Müller were 96.207 seconds down on the winning Audi at the end of the race.

The British quartet of Carl Cavers, Lewis Plato, Jack Barlow and Jacob Rattenbury in the BMW M4 GT3 from Century Motorsport completed the podium positions in the overall standings.

The problems for the top cars continued in the final quarter of the race. Dylan Pereira drove the Attempto Racing Audi from third position into the pits with technical problems. As a result, the team from Langenhagen in Lower Saxony remained without a podium result at the 16th start in Dubai.

Four hours before the end of the race, heavy rain set in in some sections of the track. Ivan Krapivtsev in the Simpson Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 and Stephane Perrin in the SebLajoux Racing by DUWO Racing Porsche crashed heavily in the conditions. Both drivers were able to leave the cars but were taken to the medical centre for examinations. The race was neutralised in order to recover the two completely destroyed cars. However, as the rain stopped quickly, the track dried out again accordingly.

Results (Top 10):

1st Christopher Haase/Simon Reicher/Markus Winkelhock/Mike Zhou/Gilles Magnus - Eastalent Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2. Rinat Salikhov/Sergei Borisov/Victor Shaytar/Sven Müller - Proton Huber Competition - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Carl Cavers/Lewis Plato/Jack Barlow/Jacob Rattenbury - Century Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

4. Fabrizio Broggi/Sabino de Castro/Sergiu Nicolae/Cosimo Papi - Manamauri Energy by Ebimotors - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Michael Johnston/Chris Salkeld/Darren Leung/Sean Gelael - Century Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

6. Dustin Blattner/Sebastian Gorga/Fuad Sawaya/Mark Wallenwein/Dennis Marschall - Car Collection - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Wilfried Merafina/Thomas Merafina/Mattéo Merafina - Sainteloc Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8. Stanislav Minsky/Thomas Kiefer/Torsten Kratz/Mathieu Detry/Miika Panu - Haas RT - Audi R8 LMS GT3

9th Scott Noble/Jason Hart/Hans Wehrmann/Florian Spengler - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Shaun Lynn/Maxwell Lynn/Joe Wheeler/Rob Huff - Team Parker Racing - Bentley Continental GT3