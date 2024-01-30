Third place in the championship for KTM X-BOW GTX

Razoon - more than racing contested the 24h Dubai and the Middle East Trophy of the 24H Series with a KTM X-BOW GTX. The team finished third in both the 24-hour race in the desert metropolis and in the championship.

Three races, two podium finishes and a top position in the championship at the end: With a third place in the 24-hour race in Dubai, the highlight of the Middle East Trophy, the KTM customer team razoon - more than racing also secured third place in the GTX category in the final standings.

"It was the right decision to compete in the Middle East Trophy again. We know that the KTM X-BOW GTX is a car capable of winning on the long distance and we are more than convinced of its potential," says team boss Dominik Olbert. The racing team collected a total of 68 points at the 12 Hours of Kuwait, the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi and the 24 Hours of Dubai, all of which count towards the championship.

"Completing three endurance races in a very short space of time is always exhausting for everyone involved," says Olbert. "But the entire team gave their all and didn't let setbacks get them down. A big thank you goes to everyone who worked so hard. Night shifts were not uncommon in the last few days to prepare everything."

Thanks to the team's convincing performance, it was possible to fight for victory in the GTX category in all races. The final race, the 24-hour race at the Dubai Autodrome, was particularly close. Artur Chwist, Daniel Drexel, Mikaeel Pitamber, Haytham Qarajouli and Kevin Woods fought a close battle with the competition for the lead. However, the quintet was slowed down by a problem four hours before the end, which ultimately ruined their chances of victory.