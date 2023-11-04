The Junior World Championship begins in Misano in April 2024
by Oliver Feldtweg - Automatic translation from German
F.Glänzel
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Seven events were presented today by the FIM and Dorna for the 2024 JuniorGP Championship. The location of the race on 5th May is still open, Estoril could be chosen. For the first time, this race series for the Moto3 Junior World Championship, the Moto2 World Championship, the European Talent Cup and the Stock European Championship will begin in Misano/Italy.
The JuniorGP dates for 2024
21 April: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/Italy
05 May: Venue questionable
19 May: Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya/Spain
23 June: Autódromo Internacional Algarve/Portugal
15 September: Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto/Spain
13 October: MotorLand Aragón/Spain
10 November: Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia/Spain