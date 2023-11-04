The Junior World Championship begins in Misano in April 2024

The JuniorGP is expanding and will also be held in Portimão and Misano in 2024 in addition to the usual venues in Spain.

Seven events were presented today by the FIM and Dorna for the 2024 JuniorGP Championship. The location of the race on 5th May is still open, Estoril could be chosen. For the first time, this race series for the Moto3 Junior World Championship, the Moto2 World Championship, the European Talent Cup and the Stock European Championship will begin in Misano/Italy.

The JuniorGP dates for 2024

21 April: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/Italy

05 May: Venue questionable

19 May: Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya/Spain

23 June: Autódromo Internacional Algarve/Portugal

15 September: Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto/Spain

13 October: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

10 November: Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia/Spain