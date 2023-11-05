Valencia: Victories for Cruces, Esteban and Agius
The title decision in both the Moto2 European Championship and the Junior GP class (formerly Junior World Championship) had already been made four weeks ago in Aragón in favour of Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) and Ángel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0).
At the season finale in Valencia, nothing happened for two days due to the strong winds, but then there was exciting action right down to the last few metres. Pole position in the JuniorGP was secured on Saturday by Xabi Zurutuza , who will make his GP debut in the Moto3 World Championship in 2024 with the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team.
Two more races were on the programme for the Junior GP riders on Sunday. In the first race, Valencia-born KTM rider Adrián Cruces (Finetwork MIR Racing Team) celebrated a home win. He also crossed the finish line first in the second race, but was moved back one place due to exceeding the track limits on the last lap. GASGAS rider Joel Esteban from the Aspar Junior Team, who will be promoted to the Moto3 World Championship within the team in 2024, therefore inherited the victory.
There were some points to report for the German-speaking young riders: Austrian Leo Rammerstorfer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) finished 12th in the first race, his team-mate and compatriot Jakob Rosenthaler managed 11th place in the final race of the season after crashing in the first race, while Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler (Cuna de Campeones) scored twice in 15th and 12th place, despite being relegated to the back of the grid in Race 1 for dawdling in practice.
Moto2 European Championship: Agius' successful fightback
Senna Agius had already been certain of the title since Aragón, and the 18-year-old Australian crowned his 2023 season with a final European Championship victory in Valencia before taking over Lukas Tulovic's world championship place at Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP in 2024.
Remarkable: Because Agius had been penalised for dawdling in Q2, he only started from 17th on the grid. Nevertheless, the Intact Husqvarna rider caught the initial leader Alberto Surra on Team Ciatti's Boscoscuro in the 18-lap race and ultimately took a commanding win. Third place went to Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing).
JuniorGP result race 1, Valencia (5 November):
1st Cruces, KTM, 17 rdn in 28:33.724 min
2nd Carpe, Husqvarna, + 0.052 sec
3rd Piqueras, Honda, + 0.341
4th Zurutuza, KTM, + 0.427
5th Carraro, GASGAS, + 0.846
6th Lunetta, KTM, + 0.922
7th Esteban, GASGAS, + 0.978
8th Morosi, KTM, + 1.142
9th Roulstone, GASGAS, + 1.426
10th Llambias, Honda, + 1.616
11th O'Shea, Honda, +10.273
12th Rammerstorfer, Husqvarna, +17.612
13th Aditama, Honda, +18.291
14th Uchiumi, KTM, +18.401
15th Dettwiler, KTM, +18.447
Out: Rosenthaler, Husqvarna
JuniorGP result race 2, Valencia (5 November):
1st Esteban, GASGAS, 17 rdn in 28:33.994 min
2nd Cruces*, KTM
3rd Lunetta, KTM, + 0.093 sec
4th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.160
5th Carpe, Husqvarna, + 0.242
6th Roulstone, GASGAS, + 0.450
7th Zurutuza, KTM, + 0.667
8th O'Shea, Honda, + 0.812
9th Carraro, GASGAS, + 0.921
10th Morosi, KTM, + 6.426
11th Rosenthaler, Husqvarna, + 11.666
12th Dettwiler, KTM, + 12.641
13th Moodley, KTM, + 13.482
14th O'Gorman, Honda, + 15.524
15th Shahril, Honlda, + 27.605
Out: Rammerstorfer, Husqvarna
*= 1 place back ("track limits" in the last lap)
JuniorGP final standings 2023 (after 12 races):
1st Piqueras 220th 2nd Lunetta 138th 3rd Carpe 137th 4th Esteban 132nd 5th Cruces 123rd 6th Zurutuza 120th 7th Roulstone 110th 8th Carraro 81st 9th Almansa 74th 10th O'Shea 69th - Also: 12th Rosenthaler 53rd 19th Dettwiler 30th 22nd Rammerstorfer 10th.
Result race Moto2 European Championship, Valencia (5th November):
1st Agius, Kalex, 18 rdn in 28:42.173 min
2nd Surra, Boscoscuro, + 3.258 sec
3rd Orradre, Kalex, + 5.201
4th Roberto Garcia, Kalex, + 5.641
5th Ruiz, Kalex, + 14.802
6th Cardelus, Kalex, + 16.993
7th Biesiekirski, Kalex, + 20.439
8th Mongiardo, Boscoscuro, + 20.625
9th Ferrández, Boscoscuro, + 22.713
10th Rato, Kalex, + 27.600
11th Lopes, Boscoscuro, +27.630
12th Wilford, Kalex, + 38.837
13th Tapia, Kalex, + 41.689
14th Paz, Kalex, + 1'03.329 min
15th Rehacek, Kalex, + 1'03.870
Moto2 European Championship final standings 2023 (after 11 races):
1. Agius 216 points 2. Cardelús 149. 3. Surra 138. 4. Rato 113. 5. Garcia 107. 6. Orradre 98. 7. Ruiz 96. 8. Toledo 70. 9. Tatay 61. 10. Tapia 60.