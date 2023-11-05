Valencia: Victories for Cruces, Esteban and Agius

The 2023 JuniorGP final took place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo at the weekend. Austrian riders Leo Rammerstorfer and Jakob Rosenthaler and Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler both scored points.

The title decision in both the Moto2 European Championship and the Junior GP class (formerly Junior World Championship) had already been made four weeks ago in Aragón in favour of Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) and Ángel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0).

At the season finale in Valencia, nothing happened for two days due to the strong winds, but then there was exciting action right down to the last few metres. Pole position in the JuniorGP was secured on Saturday by Xabi Zurutuza , who will make his GP debut in the Moto3 World Championship in 2024 with the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team.

Two more races were on the programme for the Junior GP riders on Sunday. In the first race, Valencia-born KTM rider Adrián Cruces (Finetwork MIR Racing Team) celebrated a home win. He also crossed the finish line first in the second race, but was moved back one place due to exceeding the track limits on the last lap. GASGAS rider Joel Esteban from the Aspar Junior Team, who will be promoted to the Moto3 World Championship within the team in 2024, therefore inherited the victory.

There were some points to report for the German-speaking young riders: Austrian Leo Rammerstorfer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) finished 12th in the first race, his team-mate and compatriot Jakob Rosenthaler managed 11th place in the final race of the season after crashing in the first race, while Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler (Cuna de Campeones) scored twice in 15th and 12th place, despite being relegated to the back of the grid in Race 1 for dawdling in practice.

Moto2 European Championship: Agius' successful fightback

Senna Agius had already been certain of the title since Aragón, and the 18-year-old Australian crowned his 2023 season with a final European Championship victory in Valencia before taking over Lukas Tulovic's world championship place at Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP in 2024.

Remarkable: Because Agius had been penalised for dawdling in Q2, he only started from 17th on the grid. Nevertheless, the Intact Husqvarna rider caught the initial leader Alberto Surra on Team Ciatti's Boscoscuro in the 18-lap race and ultimately took a commanding win. Third place went to Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing).

JuniorGP result race 1, Valencia (5 November):

1st Cruces, KTM, 17 rdn in 28:33.724 min

2nd Carpe, Husqvarna, + 0.052 sec

3rd Piqueras, Honda, + 0.341

4th Zurutuza, KTM, + 0.427

5th Carraro, GASGAS, + 0.846

6th Lunetta, KTM, + 0.922

7th Esteban, GASGAS, + 0.978

8th Morosi, KTM, + 1.142

9th Roulstone, GASGAS, + 1.426

10th Llambias, Honda, + 1.616

11th O'Shea, Honda, +10.273

12th Rammerstorfer, Husqvarna, +17.612

13th Aditama, Honda, +18.291

14th Uchiumi, KTM, +18.401

15th Dettwiler, KTM, +18.447



Out: Rosenthaler, Husqvarna

JuniorGP result race 2, Valencia (5 November):

1st Esteban, GASGAS, 17 rdn in 28:33.994 min

2nd Cruces*, KTM

3rd Lunetta, KTM, + 0.093 sec

4th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.160

5th Carpe, Husqvarna, + 0.242

6th Roulstone, GASGAS, + 0.450

7th Zurutuza, KTM, + 0.667

8th O'Shea, Honda, + 0.812

9th Carraro, GASGAS, + 0.921

10th Morosi, KTM, + 6.426

11th Rosenthaler, Husqvarna, + 11.666

12th Dettwiler, KTM, + 12.641

13th Moodley, KTM, + 13.482

14th O'Gorman, Honda, + 15.524

15th Shahril, Honlda, + 27.605



Out: Rammerstorfer, Husqvarna



*= 1 place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

JuniorGP final standings 2023 (after 12 races):

1st Piqueras 220th 2nd Lunetta 138th 3rd Carpe 137th 4th Esteban 132nd 5th Cruces 123rd 6th Zurutuza 120th 7th Roulstone 110th 8th Carraro 81st 9th Almansa 74th 10th O'Shea 69th - Also: 12th Rosenthaler 53rd 19th Dettwiler 30th 22nd Rammerstorfer 10th.

Result race Moto2 European Championship, Valencia (5th November):

1st Agius, Kalex, 18 rdn in 28:42.173 min

2nd Surra, Boscoscuro, + 3.258 sec

3rd Orradre, Kalex, + 5.201

4th Roberto Garcia, Kalex, + 5.641

5th Ruiz, Kalex, + 14.802

6th Cardelus, Kalex, + 16.993

7th Biesiekirski, Kalex, + 20.439

8th Mongiardo, Boscoscuro, + 20.625

9th Ferrández, Boscoscuro, + 22.713

10th Rato, Kalex, + 27.600

11th Lopes, Boscoscuro, +27.630

12th Wilford, Kalex, + 38.837

13th Tapia, Kalex, + 41.689

14th Paz, Kalex, + 1'03.329 min

15th Rehacek, Kalex, + 1'03.870

Moto2 European Championship final standings 2023 (after 11 races):

1. Agius 216 points 2. Cardelús 149. 3. Surra 138. 4. Rato 113. 5. Garcia 107. 6. Orradre 98. 7. Ruiz 96. 8. Toledo 70. 9. Tatay 61. 10. Tapia 60.