Noah Dettwiler (KTM): Looking forward to the World Championship adventure

Last weekend, Noah Dettwiler made his last JuniorGP appearance with the Cuna de Campeones team in Valencia before moving to the Moto3 World Championship in 2024. He finished with two points.

Two days of practice at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo were cancelled due to the weather, but Noah Dettwiler still found his way around the familiar race track. The KTM rider finished the qualifying day in 15th place overall. However, he was relegated to the back of the grid for the first race on Sunday because he was penalised by the stewards for dawdling due to an excessively high sector time in practice. Nevertheless, he took home one point in 15th place.

In the second race, the 18-year-old Swiss driver then started from his actual grid position. After the start, he initially lost two places, which he quickly made up. He then moved up to 12th place. He finished 19th in the overall JuniorGP standings with a total of 30 points.

"It was a slightly different weekend because the 'track action' on Thursday and Friday was cancelled due to the strong wind. On Saturday, everything was pushed together a bit, but I didn't actually feel bad on the bike and we did a good job in the team," Dettwiler told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Unfortunately, I had to go through Q1, but I did a good job there and advanced to Q2. I finished a solid 15th there. However, I had too slow a sector in practice and therefore had to start from last place in the first race. Nevertheless, I still managed to score a point. In the second race, I was then able to start from 15th on the grid and finish the last race of the season in twelfth place."

"It was a season with highs and lows, but all in all I'm satisfied with the work," Noah summarised. "We never gave up with the team and always made the best of the situation throughout the year, even if it wasn't easy at times."

As is well known, Tom Lüthi's protégé will contest his first full season in the Moto3 World Championship with Team CIP Green Power in 2024. After a brief detour to his Swiss homeland, Dettwiler will then also focus on winter training: "I'm really looking forward to next year. It will be a huge adventure. It will certainly be a huge change at first, with all the travelling you're hardly ever at home. But I'm looking forward to it. I will certainly work hard on my weak points in the winter, which at the moment are the first few laps and aggressiveness in the group."

JuniorGP result race 1, Valencia (5th November):

1st Cruces, KTM, 17 rdn in 28:33.724 min

2nd Carpe, Husqvarna, + 0.052 sec

3rd Piqueras, Honda, + 0.341

4th Zurutuza, KTM, + 0.427

5th Carraro, GASGAS, + 0.846

6th Lunetta, KTM, + 0.922

7th Esteban, GASGAS, + 0.978

8th Morosi, KTM, + 1.142

9th Roulstone, GASGAS, + 1.426

10th Llambias, Honda, + 1.616

11th O'Shea, Honda, +10.273

12th Rammerstorfer, Husqvarna, +17.612

13th Aditama, Honda, +18.291

14th Uchiumi, KTM, +18.401

15th Dettwiler, KTM, +18.447



Out: Rosenthaler, Husqvarna

JuniorGP result race 2, Valencia (5 November):

1st Esteban, GASGAS, 17 rdn in 28:33.994 min

2nd Cruces*, KTM

3rd Lunetta, KTM, + 0.093 sec

4th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.160

5th Carpe, Husqvarna, + 0.242

6th Roulstone, GASGAS, + 0.450

7th Zurutuza, KTM, + 0.667

8th O'Shea, Honda, + 0.812

9th Carraro, GASGAS, + 0.921

10th Morosi, KTM, + 6.426

11th Rosenthaler, Husqvarna, + 11.666

12th Dettwiler, KTM, + 12.641

13th Moodley, KTM, + 13.482

14th O'Gorman, Honda, + 15.524

15th Shahril, Honlda, + 27.605



Out: Rammerstorfer, Husqvarna



*= 1 place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

JuniorGP final standings 2023 (after 12 races):

1st Piqueras 220th 2nd Lunetta 138th 3rd Carpe 137th 4th Esteban 132nd 5th Cruces 123rd 6th Zurutuza 120th 7th Roulstone 110th 8th Carraro 81st 9th Almansa 74th 10th O'Shea 69th - Also: 12th Rosenthaler 53rd 19th Dettwiler 30th 22nd Rammerstorfer 10th.