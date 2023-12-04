JuniorGP calendar 2024: Estoril in May, final later
At the beginning of November, the FIM published the provisional calendar version for the 2024 "Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship" (formerly the Moto3 Junior World Championship), and on Monday there was an update: the Circuito de Estoril in Portugal was confirmed as the second venue for the event on 5 May.
In addition, the finale originally scheduled for 10 November at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia has been postponed to 24 November 2024.
The JuniorGP dates for 2024 (as of 4 December)
21 April: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/Italy
05 May: Circuito de Estoril/Portugal
19 May: Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya/Spain
23 June: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve/Portugal
15 September: Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto/Spain
13 October: MotorLand Aragón/Spain
24 November: Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia/Spain