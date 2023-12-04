JuniorGP calendar 2024: Estoril in May, final later

Seven events are planned for the Junior GP championship in 2024: Estoril is a new addition to the latest version of the calendar, and there is also a new date for the season finale in Valencia.

At the beginning of November, the FIM published the provisional calendar version for the 2024 "Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship" (formerly the Moto3 Junior World Championship), and on Monday there was an update: the Circuito de Estoril in Portugal was confirmed as the second venue for the event on 5 May.

In addition, the finale originally scheduled for 10 November at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia has been postponed to 24 November 2024.

The JuniorGP dates for 2024 (as of 4 December)

21 April: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/Italy

05 May: Circuito de Estoril/Portugal

19 May: Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya/Spain

23 June: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve/Portugal

15 September: Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto/Spain

13 October: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

24 November: Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia/Spain