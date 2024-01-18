Intact 2024 with Rosenthaler, Rammerstorfer, Salmela

"We are very pleased that we are increasing the number of riders in our most important category. For the first time, we will start with three riders in the Moto3 class," announced Dirk Reißmann, Team Manager of the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team. "We would like to take this opportunity to warmly welcome Rico Salmela, who joins Jakob Rosenthaler and Leo Rammerstorfer. Rico was on our radar at every race last year and we kept a close eye on his performances. He is a great talent and we are very happy to have him in our care for the future. I also think it's great that Jakob and Leo are getting the chance to continue to prove themselves and develop in this class."

"Both Jakob, who we have worked with over the last two years, and Leo have performed well and made great progress. That's why I think it's good for both of them to continue in a familiar environment," added Reißmann. "We have a great structure and a great team. Jakob can definitely be described as a kind of 'captain' and with Leo and Rico we have two ambitious juniors waiting in the wings to follow."

15-year-old Rico Salmela is managed by Aki Ajo and finished fourth in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the European Talent Cup in 2023. His team-mates are the two Upper Austrians Jakob Rosenthaler and Leo Rammerstorfer. For the 17-year-old Rosenthaler from Linz, 2024 will be his third season in the care of the German team, while the slightly older Rammerstorfer, 19, also from Linz, only switched to a thoroughbred Moto3 racing machine last year.

"I would like to thank the Intact Team for giving me a third season in the highly competitive Moto3 Junior World Championship so that I can further my career," said Rosenthaler. "In my third year with them, I want to finish in the top five in every race and also regularly stand on the podium. During the winter months, I prepare myself as well as possible for the new season. It feels like I've never been on a motorbike as much as I have this winter. And the preparation is far from over. I'll be back home next week, where I'll be concentrating on school and physical training. But in a few weeks' time, during the next holidays, the next training trip to Spain will follow."

Rammerstorfer can look back on a challenging and instructive rookie year and wants to build on the upward form curve from the last races of the 2023 season. "My goal is to be consistently in the top ten. Last year, I fell just short of that a few times. But I think if I can make good use of all the experience I've gained in my rookie year, I'm very confident that I can achieve that. Besides this main goal, there are other smaller goals, such as improving my form a little more with each race weekend and making constant progress. My ultimate goal is the Moto3 World Championship and I want to achieve that as soon as possible. Of course, a lot will depend on how well I do. I will do my best."

The 2024 Junior GP season starts on 21st April in Misano, Italy. The race calendar once again includes seven events. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team will begin preparations on the race track with a test in March.

JuniorGP final standings 2023:

1st Piqueras 220th 2nd Lunetta 138th 3rd Carpe 137th 4th Esteban 132nd 5th Cruces 123rd 6th Zurutuza 120th 7th Roulstone 110th 8th Carraro 81st 9th Almansa 74th 10th O'Shea 69th - Also: 12th Rosenthaler 53rd 19th Dettwiler 30th 22nd Rammerstorfer 10th.

The JuniorGP dates for 2024:

21 April: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli/Italy

05 May: Circuito de Estoril/Portugal

19 May: Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya/Spain

23 June: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve/Portugal

15 September: Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto/Spain

13 October: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

24 November: Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia/Spain