NLS takes off at the 12h Nürburgring

The summer break in the Nürburgring Endurance Series is over. Next weekend, the tradition-steeped Nordschleife racing series will start the final third of the season with the 12h Nürburgring - and the NLS doubleheader is casting its shadow ahead: the programme includes the 63rd ADAC ACAS Cup on Saturday and the 62nd ADAC Reinoldus endurance race on Sunday. Both races lead over the distance of six hours through the green hell. Day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available online at vln.de/tickets. In addition, both races are available in full length on the livestream at vln.de.

Premiere in the Nürburgring Endurance Series: On Saturday, the entire Grand Prix circuit - including the AMG Arena and Müllenbachschleife - will be contested in combination with the Nordschleife for the first time. Qualifying will take place in the morning between 8 and 9:40 am. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. and continues into the evening with a race duration of six hours. On Sunday, everything will be back to normal at NLS7: qualifying from 8:30 to 10 a.m., race start at 12 noon. And then the normal NLS variant will be run again, with a short connection to the Grand Prix circuit and the Nordschleife.

Even though the 12h Nürburgring is two separate rounds this year - the protagonists are eager to shine this weekend, because the two six-hour races bring a whopping amount of points for the championship. In the course of this, some of the top teams have brought in reinforcements. Nicki Thiim will start in the Dörr Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside brothers Ben and Phil Dörr. Marek Böckmann will also compete for PROsport-Racing in a British super sports car, together with Maxime Dumarey and Christoph Breuer. Stefan Aust, 'Jacob Schell' and Luca Ludwig will start alongside Christian Kohlhaas in the Ferrari 296 GT3 from racing one. And Adam Christodoulou joins Charles Putman, Charles Espenlaub and Shane Lewis in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 from CP Racing. In a completely new constellation, one of the three BMW M4 GT3s from Walkenhorst Motorsport will be on the grid. Jörg Breuer, Carrie Schreiner, Charles Weerts and Christian Bollrath take turns at the wheel. In the top class they will meet Nordschleife cracks like Klaus Bachler and David Pittard in the #3 as well as Dennis Fetzer and Martin Ragginger in the #4. Falken won the 12h Nürburgring last year and took the first victory of the new Porsche 911 GT3 R on the Nordschleife at NLS5. The familiar duo of Vincent Kolb and Frank Stippler in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II from Scherer Sport PHX will also be taking to the track in the Green Hell.

Smudo & Co from Four Motors Bioconcept-Car get competition in the alternative fuel class. For the first time, Griesemann Gruppe by TR Team is fielding an E-Fuels-powered Toyota Supra GT4 in the Nürburgring Endurance Series. Georg Griesemann and Yves Volte take turns at the wheel. After a technical defect at NLS3, roots racing also returns to the race track just in time for the 12h Nürburgring. Tim Schrick and Lucian Gavris are driving a Subaru BRZ RR-AT, which is fuelled with bioethanol. The teams in this class impressively demonstrate that there are also environmentally friendly alternatives to the usual fossil combustion engines in motorsport.

The two trios of Adrenalin Motorsport Team Motec - Daniel Zils, Oskar Sandberg and Philipp Leisen in the BMW 330i and Yannick Fübrich, Sven Markert and Nils Steinberg in the BMW M240i Racing Cup - lead the championship after five races with 79 points. Eight points behind are second-placed Heiko Eichenberg, Fabio Grosse and Patrik Grütter, who are competing for SRS Team Sorg Rennsport in a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS. At the 12h Nürburgring, a preliminary decision in the matter of the championship could already be made, because the extra points for the two 6h races included and with two strike results in the remaining two races of the season, the lead in the standings could no longer be taken away from them. Who will be crowned champion in the end will be decided by various factors - perhaps even by the positions in practice in the end.

Even though the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, the side event of the 12h Nürburgring, from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Saturday at the Müllenbachschleife, is already sold out - tickets for the NLS season highlight are still available from 25 euros at vln.de/tickets. These include access to grandstands T3 (BMW M Power grandstand), T4 (Bilstein grandstand) and T12a (paddock grandstand) as well as the exclusive spectator areas in the Brünnchen and Pflanzgarten. In addition, there is access to the paddock, the pit lane and the starting grid. Also included is a one-time free visit to the motorsport experience museum ring°werk.