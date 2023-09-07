Nürburgring Endurance Series 2024 with eight dates

Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG as the current operator of the Nürburgring is legally obliged to allow VLN Sport GmbH und Co KG (VLN Sport) access to the race track in the future. This decision was made today by the Regional Court of Mainz. The ruling obliges Nürburgring 1927 to give VLN Sport a binding commitment for the eight dates required to hold the Nürburgring Long Distance Series (NLS race series) for the 2024 season.

VLN Sport had initiated the preliminary injunction proceedings with the support of the Cologne law firm FREY Rechtsanwälte after Nürburgring Holding GmbH had declared in June - also publicly - that its subsidiary Nürburgring 1927 would not offer VLN Sport any dates for the organisation of the 2024 NLS season. This announcement caused considerable uncertainty among teams, sponsors, sports officials and fans in recent weeks. "With its decision, the Cartel Chamber of the Regional Court of Mainz has now made it clear that Nürburgring 1927 is obliged to continue to provide VLN Sport with dates in the usual scope for staging the NLS next year. The NLS, probably one of the largest and most traditional racing series worldwide, is thus entering its 48th season. All those involved can now plan this new season and look forward to the continuation of the NLS", says Mike Jäger, Managing Director of VLN Sport.

The denial of the race dates for 2024 and the application for an injunction was preceded by a dispute between the Nürburgring companies and VLN Sport: The NLS race series is currently still organised and marketed by VLN VV GmbH & Co KG (VLN VV), in which Nürburgring Holding GmbH holds a 60 per cent stake and VLN Sport 40 per cent. Nürburgring Holding GmbH had demanded that a new company be founded or that the corporate structure of VLN VV be changed for the organisation of the NLS with the participation of the Automobile Club of Germany (AvD). VLN Sport should have fully transferred to the new construct all the event and marketing rights held by it and so far only leased out, as well as the rights to the sporting organisation directly used by itself.

However, as a minority shareholder without a blocking minority, VLN Sport would then no longer have had any significant influence on its racing series. It had therefore spoken out against this demand in order to preserve its right to a say and to continue to help shape the strategic development of its tradition-rich racing series. As a result, Nürburgring Holding GmbH terminated the cooperation in the VLN VV at the end of December 2023 and announced that there would be a competing endurance racing series despite the refusal to schedule. This is to take place under the leadership of the AvD. In the meantime, the first key data have been published in this regard, which are closely based on the NLS, not only in terms of name. However, no further details such as, in particular, regulations, have been published to date.

After a detailed oral hearing on 10.08.2023, the court ruled today that Nürburgring 1927 abuses its dominant position by denying access. The Nürburgring's Nordschleife, which is central to long-distance racing, constitutes a natural monopoly, according to the Regional Court of Mainz. In the almost 40-page judgement, the court confirms in detail VLN Sport's antitrust claim for access to the Nürburgring in accordance with §§ 19, 33 of the Act against Restraints of Competition (GWB). It also addresses the significance of the Rhineland-Palatinate state law on the preservation of the purpose of the Nürburgring (NürburgringG). The convincingly reasoned judgement thus sets an important precedent securing the use of the race track for the NLS racing series.

"The decision of the Mainz Regional Court confirms the course of VLN Sport," said Mike Jäger. "Now there is clarity for the 2024 season. The course for the future has been set and we will continue to work hard to further develop the NLS with its incomparable history in the interest of the participants, sponsors and fans. In doing so, despite the dispute that has unfortunately become necessary, we are counting on the usual professional and cooperative partnership with Nürburgring 1927." Attorney-at-law Prof. Dr. Dieter Frey, partner of the law firm FREY Rechtsanwälte, adds: "The ruling of the Regional Court of Mainz is a milestone and important precedent for all organisers of motor sports races. The sports venue of the Nürburgring is a natural monopoly and thus a so-called essential facility in the sense of antitrust law. It was of central importance in these proceedings to clearly show the limits drawn by cartel law and the NürburgringG for the market-dominating operator of this unique sports infrastructure."