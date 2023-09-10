Walkenhorst Motorsport triumphs in first race

In the early stages, Ferrari and Aston Martin dominated the action at the top of the 63rd ADAC ACAS Cup. In the final phase of the sixth race of the Nürburgring Endurance Series - the first of two heats of the 12h Nürburgring - the top dogs prevailed. Victory went to Christian Krognes and Jakub 'Kuba' Giermaziak in the BMW M4 GT3. The duo from Walkenhorst Motorsport celebrated their third win of the season ahead of Klaus Bachler and David Pittard in the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Falken Motorsports. The sister car - driven by Dennis Fetzer and Martin Ragginger - completed the top three positions. 60,000 spectators followed the race on site. Between practice and the race, the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring made history, with Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard and Mathias Lauda, among others, chasing different Formula 1 cars through the Green Hell. Alone 35,000 spectators followed the race day in the sold-out Müllenbachschleife around the Red Bull event.

"The last laps of the race in the darkness were extremely atmospheric and I enjoyed them," said Kuba after the race. "With Christian, the right man was in the cockpit at the right time, so we were able to drive home the victory with confidence. With him as a teammate, there is nothing to worry about." At the finish, the Walkenhorst-BMW's lead over the runners-up was 1:26.623 minutes. "I enjoy every lap at the Nürburgring in the dark. It's always something special," said Krognes. "We had the best package today and were able to push hard."

"Especially in the early stages the race was extremely tough because the temperatures had been very high," admitted Ragginger. "Nevertheless, we had a cool race, even though we couldn't get close to the BMW at the front. For me it was the first race after the 24h race in the Green Hell and I had a lot of fun, especially as our teammates in third place completed the very good result for Falken Motorsports." Ragginger added: "We fought right to the end. It was a tough race with a lot of action on the track. It was cool to see our sister car race for the win."

Behind the leading trio, Nicki Thiim, Phil and Ben Dörr in the Dörr Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3, who had battled for the top spot in the early stages of the race, finished fourth. Fifth went to Patrick Assenheimer, Marcel Marchewicz, Colin Caresani and Philip Ellis in the Schnitzelalm Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. In qualifying, Stefan Aust took pole position in the Ferrari 296 GT3 from racing one. In the race, he ended up cheering on victory in the Pro-Am classification together with Christian Kohlhaas, 'Jacob Schell' and Luca Ludwig.

Victory in the Cup 2 class for Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars went to Nico Otto and Benjamin Leuchter from Max Kruse Racing. In Cup 3 for identical Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS cars, Heiko Eichenberg, Patrik Grütter and Fabio Grosse celebrated victory for SRS Team Sorg Rennsport. First place in the class for alternative fuels went to Four Motors Bioconcept Car. The Bio-Porsche 911 GT3 Cup was driven by Smudo, 'Tom', Henrik Bollerslev, and Thomas Kiefer.

After their sixth class win in the sixth race, Daniel Zils, Oskar Sandberg and Philipp Leisen in the BMW 330i of Adrenalin Motorsport Team Motec now lead the championship alone. Their team-mates Yannick Fübrich, Sven Markert and Nils Steinberg recorded their first retirement in the sister car from the BMW M240i Racing Cup class.

The seventh round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series takes place today. The 62nd ADAC Reinoldus Endurance Race not only takes place on the usual NLS variant of the Nürburgring Sprint Circuit and Nordschleife, but also follows the usual timetable with qualifying from 08:30 to 10 a.m. and race start at 12 noon. After some of the protagonists who will be at the start tomorrow stayed on the track today due to technical defects and accidents, the lights will be on for a long time in some pits during the night. As long as there is a possibility to somehow get the damaged cars to the start, the mechanics will fight for a start at NLS7.