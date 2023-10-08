Adrenalin Motorsport champions for the sixth time

Adrenalin Motorsport wins the Nürburgring Endurance Series title again in 2023. The racing team from Heusenstamm in Hesse won the championship in the Nürburgring racing series for the sixth time in a row. Daniel Zils, Oskar Sandberg and Philipp Leisen drove to the championship in the team's BMW 330i. In the VT2 RWD+4WD class, the trio won all the season's races.

With their sixth title, Adrenalin Motorsport is now the most successful team in the NLS and has replaced Scheid Motorsport at the top of the statistics. "I can only repeat myself," says team boss Matthias Unger. "From the outside it might look easy sometimes, but this year was really damn hard. We had to make an extreme effort once again to end up with nine class wins in the highly competitive VT2-R+4WD class. It was no walk in the park."

The success of the team from Heusenstamm is no coincidence. "We simply had the best package again this year," said Norwegian Oskar Sandberg. "We were a super-fast driver trio, the car was always perfect, the tyres always fitted and, last but not least, our team always made the right decisions - that was, as in the previous year, the secret of our success."

After seven wins in the first seven races, the adrenaline trio had reached the maximum points haul. After that, the arithmetic began. The Sorg trio could still have drawn level and even taken the title. "Of course, we always had that in the back of our minds," says Zils. "But practically we only ever thought from race to race. We primarily concentrated on ourselves and that led to success in the end."

With four titles in the NLS, Leisen is now one of the most successful drivers in the history of the traditional series. Only Heinz-Otto Fritzsche and Johannes Scheid were more successful with five triumphs each. Leisen is already looking ahead: "After the season is before the season. I would like to fight for success together with cool teammates like Daniel and Oskar next year as well."

One of the first congratulators was Daniel Sorg: "I congratulate Matthias on his sixth title. We had a thrilling fight until the final. Second place is a strong result in the end for Heiko Eichenberg, Fabio Grosse and Patrik Grütter. For us as a team, it's motivation in the end to fully attack again next year." In addition to the vice-championship, SRS Sorg Rennsport also recorded victory in the Cup 3 class of the Porsche Endurance Trophy Nürburgring.