Emotional victory for SCHERER SPORT PHX at farewell

Starting from pole position, Stippler and Mies dominated the action at the front of the field. Five-time season winners Jakub 'Kuba' Giermaziak and Christian Krognes in the Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 also collected leading laps. In the end, the team relied on the wrong strategy, had to make a refuelling stop shortly before the end of the race and narrowly missed out on the podium in fourth place. Fabian Schiller and Lucas Auer in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed were delighted with second place. Julien Andlauer and Patric Niederhauser in the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Rutronik Racing completed the mix of brands on the podium.

"That was a very emotional win for us," said Stippler. "We've had a very tough year. And with the retirement of Phoenix founder Ernst, an era is coming to an end. So it was important for us to give him this victory. I have been with Phoenix for 15 years. We have celebrated many great successes together. I've been squeezing the car like a lemon all season. But it has never been rewarded. So I agreed with Chris that we would give it our all again today. I would like to thank all the track safety officials and all the other competitors for giving us a good time on the most beautiful race track in the world. We all have to be very grateful that we can do this together." Mies added: "That was legendary, sharing the car with Stippi and celebrating this victory for Ernst."

Ernst Moser announced his retirement at the end of the season back in the spring.

Schiller, who was in the lead group throughout the race in the GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3, was happy with second place at the end: "It was a tough race. The car was very, very good and it was a very good race for us in general. For Luggi it was his first Nordschleife race and only his second ever in GT3 - so second place is a fantastic result." Auer was also beaming after the race about second place: "Fabian did a mega job. For me, it was important to reel off laps on the Nordschleife and I'm very happy to now be on the podium."

The Rutronik duo of Julien Andlauer and Patric Niederhauser were also satisfied with third place after their final outing in the Green Hell this year. "It's great that I was able to finish my first race at the Nürburgring with the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) on the podium. I had a lot of fun in the duels during the race. In the end I lacked a bit of pace against Fabian," said Niederhauser.

Victory in the Pro-Am classification of the GT3 class SP9 went to Florian Spengler and Markus Winkelhock in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II from Car Collection Motorsport. The duo finished fifth overall ahead of the fastest Aston Martin Vantage GT3, driven by Phil and Ben Dörr.

The championship was won by Daniel Zils, Oskar Sandberg and Philipp Leisen, in the Adrenalin Motorsport BMW 330i - who dominated the 2023 season in the VT2 RWD+4WD class.

In addition to the drivers' championship, Zils / Sandberg / Leisen also won the production car trophy. And in the medienkraftwerk Junior trophy, too, an Adrenalin driver was at the top in the end. Nils Steinberg prevailed over Nico Otto (Max Kruse Racing) in second place and the two Black Falcon drivers Ben Bünnagel and Noah Nagelsdiek in third. In the NIMEX Team Trophy, Adrenalin won four class rankings. Other titles went to Zierau Hochvolt by Mertens Motorsport (VT2-FWD), CP Racing (SP9 Pro-Am), FK Performance (SP10), Four Motors Bioconcept-Car (AT(-G)), MØLLER BIL MOTORSPORT (TCR) and Walkenhorst Motorsport (SP9 Pro), among others. The racing team from Melle also decided the NLS Speed Trophy in its favour. Fastest lady of the 2023 season was Flavia Pellegrino Fernandes (Keeevin Sports and Racing).

The successful drivers of the NLS 2023 season will be honoured on 18 November at the Bitburger Event Center at the Nürburgring. The Digital Nürburgring Endurance Series will then start the winter season 23/24 on 2 December, with five races on the programme until spring. The real endurance racing in the Green Hell will start in full swing from the end of March. The exact dates will be announced shortly.