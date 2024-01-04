Court judgement pronounced on the future of the VLN

The legal dispute between the Nürburgring and VLN Sport GmbH & Co. KG has been settled for the 2024 season. The VLN must retain the race track for at least five events, including a double header.

The verdict of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court in the wording as it is available to SPEEDWEEK:

"In case U 1102/23 Kart, the Cartel Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Koblenz today handed down the following decision in the main proceedings on the basis of the oral hearing on 23 November 2023:"

"The defendant is ordered to grant the plaintiff access to the Nürburgring race track (combination of Nordschleife and Grand Prix track including the associated facilities, in particular the pit lane; excluding spectator grandstands and boxes) in 2024 on at least four and a maximum of seven race dates consisting of two days of use (Friday and Saturday) and one race date consisting of three days of use (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) evenly distributed over the months of March to November (the "season") with a maximum of one race per month, step by step against payment of a maximum amount of € 235.000 net (race track rental incl. consumption-dependent ancillary costs) per race date consisting of two days of use each (Friday and Saturday) and a maximum amount of € 360,000 net (race track rental incl. consumption-dependent ancillary costs) for the race date consisting of three days of use (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), whereby the plaintiff may make the payments subject to partial reclaim."

"Furthermore, the Senate rejected the application for an interim injunction and the cross-appeal."

As a result, the Nürburgring Endurance Series will have to consist of at least five events this year, one of which will presumably be another double-header with two races, which in the past two years was the 12h Nürburgring in September.

Following the judgement, it is therefore likely that the 'Nürburgring Endurance Series' that the Nürburgring and the AvD are striving for will also be held this year. It is rumoured that the racing series will contest at least three race weekends.

Further information from the racing series is expected shortly.