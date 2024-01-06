NLS and NES receive the same number of weekends

The competing endurance racing series Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) and Nürburgring Endurance-Series (NES) are each given the Nürburgring on five weekends, including one double-header each.

The Koblenz Higher Regional Court (OLG Koblenz) ruled on 4 January 2023 that VLN Sport GmbH & Co KG must be granted access to the Nürburgring race track in 2024 step by step against payment of a precisely quantified, appropriate fee. The Koblenz Higher Regional Court thus overturned the decision of the Mainz Regional Court. VLN Sport GmbH & Co KG must bear all costs of the first instance.

Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG will implement the judgement to the extent required by law and thus offer the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) and the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NES) an equal number of dates without discrimination, taking into account the decision of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court. Both racing series therefore have the opportunity to organise four Saturday races each and a so-called "double-header" weekend with two race days each. Friday is also included as a training day for all dates.

The operating company thus reserves a total of 22 days on the sprint version of the Grand Prix circuit and on the Nordschleife for the possibility of staging both endurance series. Should both utilise the quota, fans can look forward to five more days of endurance motorsport in the Green Hell.

The Nürburgring operating company will communicate the current calendar for the 2024 season once the dates have been finalised.