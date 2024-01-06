Nürburgring Endurance Series makes its first statement

Following the conclusion of the court hearing, the Nürburgring Endurance Series is also speaking out for the first time. In a few days, it will submit the regulations to the DMSB in Frankfurt for approval.

Green light for the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NES): The Automobile Club of Germany can organise the planned endurance racing series at the Nürburgring for the first time. Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG will offer the NES the same number of dates as the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS), taking into account the decision of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court. This gives the NES the opportunity to organise races on four Saturdays and also to hold a so-called "double header" with one race each on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, it will be possible to organise test and set-up runs as well as taxi runs on Friday. NES will hold talks with Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG about the dates at short notice and will then evaluate the final calendar.

"We finally have the green light for the NES! We had to wait a long time for this. Although time is short now because the Nürburgring season starts at the end of March, we as the AvD have single-mindedly laid the foundation for an attractive endurance racing series in the 'Green Hell'," says Lutz Leif Linden, Managing Director of the AvD.

In July last year, the AvD had already announced its plans to organise an endurance racing series on the legendary Nordschleife of the Nürburgring in combination with the sprint version of the Grand Prix circuit. Germany's oldest automobile club has founded a company, Nürburgring Endurance Serie GmbH, specifically for this purpose. "The Nürburgring-Nordschleife is predestined for endurance races, it has been a unique challenge for man and material since its opening in 1927," says Lutz Leif Linden. "Our aim is to gradually make the endurance races more attractive for the future. To this end, we have developed sporting, technical and organisational regulations with some new, innovative approaches for the NES. We also want to increase the appeal through comprehensive marketing and intensive communication, for the benefit of all drivers and teams and to the delight of the fans."

The largely finalised regulations will be submitted to the German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB) for review and approval in just a few days. "During the legal dispute, in which we as NES were not involved, we focussed on our tasks. We will shortly be inviting the teams to a meeting to present the key elements of the NES and begin a direct dialogue. We can already assure you that all racing cars that have been on the Nordschleife to date will also be eligible to compete in the NES," says NES Managing Director Ralph-Gerald Schlüter. "As of today, we can finally start the active communication of the NES. Our website will also be launched shortly with the first information."