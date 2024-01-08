Sports officials back previous racing series

In the dispute over the endurance races on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife between the Nürburgring Endurance Series and the Nürburgring Endurance Series, the stewards of the track safety organisation are backing the NLS.

In an open letter to VLN boss Mike Jäger, the stewards of the Nürburgring Endurance Series are united behind the current series and rule out any involvement in the new Nürburgring Endurance Series.

The open letter in the wording:

Subject: Open letter from the NLS track safety stewards regarding the 2024 endurance season

Dear Mike,

We, the track safety stewards who have accompanied the Nürburgring Endurance Series in recent years, would like to take this opportunity to inform you that we will remain fully committed to the series in the future.

After extensive discussions with our section managers, we Chief Marshals have decided that we will continue to be available to the NLS in 2024 and beyond. In the past, the VLN, along with many other associations, was jointly responsible for training the marshals for use on the Nordschleife. We have created a common working basis based on trust, in which we feel very comfortable.

For this reason, our support is also exclusively and solely focussed on the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

We are already looking forward to planning the coming season with you at the start of the new year and wish you and your team a Happy New Year!

Best regards,

Michael Beer + Bernd Plauschinat Chief-Marshals

This presents the Nürburgring Endurance Series with a new challenge. Without the minimum number of marshals for track safety (which is around 400 for a race on the short circuit of the Nürburgring including the Nordschleife), it will not be possible to organise the races in the new series.

But what is the reason for the disputes over the endurance races on the Nordschleife?

On 4 January, the Koblenz Higher Regional Court ruled that VLN Sport GmbH & Co KG, which organises the Nürburgring Endurance Series, must maintain the Nürburgring on five race weekends in 2024, including a double header.

The Nürburgring then announced that the new Nürburgring Endurance Series, which is being promoted by the AvD and Nürburgring Holding GmbH as the sole operator of the Nürburgring, would be given the identical number of race weekends.

Shortly afterwards, the Nürburgring Endurance Series spoke out for the first time since July and promised to submit its own regulations to the DMSB in the near future.

There will be more turbulent weeks ahead regarding the future of endurance racing on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.