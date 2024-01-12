Permit regulations for the Nordschleife to be simplified

While maintaining a high level of safety, it is now possible to obtain the "big" DPN A by participating in two races. While this regulation is aimed in particular at international participants in the GT3 cockpit, new opportunities have also been created for amateur athletes: The DPN one-make cup, which will be available from 2024, is valid for one-make cup athletes and allows championship rounds to be held on the Nordschleife. All regulations and information on the DPN can be found at www.dmsb.de/de/lizenzen/dmsb-permit-nordschleife on the DMSB website.

The permit is just as unique as the race track itself: The DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN), introduced in 2015, which is a prerequisite for participation in races on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife. The "additional licence" informs and trains racing drivers about the special conditions and changes on the unique Eifel circuit. In the years since its introduction, experience and knowledge have been gained and there have been consequences for international racing on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

The simplified route to DPN A (for vehicles with a maximum power-to-weight ratio of 4.2 kg/hp) benefits international drivers who want to take part in the 24h Nürburgring in a GT3, for example: They can now acquire the DPN B at the 24h Qualifiers weekend via a DPN course followed by e-learning. If they then take part in the two races of the weekend in a suitable vehicle (> 4.2 kg/hp), they then have the opportunity to apply for DPN A. To do so, they must have finished the two races without a sporting penalty and have sat in the cockpit for a total of at least 14 laps. The simplified procedure makes the race more accessible for drivers from other international racing series, who previously had to factor in significantly more time. Of course, this procedure is also available via participation in two other endurance races on the Nordschleife, and the "classic route" via the RCN performance tests to DPN B and then via further Nordschleife races to DPN A will continue to be open.

When revising the DPN regulations, the DMSB organisers were able to draw on a wide range of practical experience. This is because the suggestions for the optimisation of the DPN regulations originally came from active drivers, who have now also been included in the process. Representatives of the ADAC Nordrhein as organiser of the Nürburgring 24h and the German Sports Drivers' Association (DSK) were also involved in the revision. In addition, representatives of the ILN (Interessengemeinschaft Langstrecke Nürburgring) and the NLS (Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie) were involved in order to include teams, drivers and organisers from the Nordschleife endurance scene in the planning.

The changed regulations for the DPN will also benefit amateur racers. The new DPN one-make cup level will be introduced specifically for participants in one-make cups. This paves the way for championship rounds of one-make cups on the Nordschleife. A special novelty: under these conditions, 16-year-olds are also allowed to compete on the Nordschleife for the first time. However, in order to be allowed to hold a one-make cup race on the legendary circuit, extensive requirements must be met: The catalogue of conditions to be fulfilled comprises a total of ten points, which primarily serve to maintain a high level of safety. These include (in addition to the DPN level M for the drivers) a limited race duration as well as the organisation in cooperation with or under the direct responsibility of a car manufacturer. The use of identical vehicles or the presence of a permanent race director for the one-make cup are also mandatory.

In June 2023, several organisations jointly submitted an application to the DMSB proposing a revision of the regulations for obtaining the DPN A. The ADAC Nordrhein (the organisation of the 24-hour race), Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG, the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie, the Interessengemeinschaft Langstrecke Nürburgring, the Fahrer AG of the ILN and the Deutscher Sportfahrer Kreis worked together to draw up the proposals.