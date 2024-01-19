Kick-off meeting of the Nürburgring Endurance Series

Innovative, attractive, cost-efficient and sustainable - the new Nürburgring Endurance Series, NES for short, is bringing a breath of fresh air to the Green Hell. In an online meeting on Friday, Lutz Leif Linden, Secretary General of the Automobile Club of Germany (AvD), and Ralph-Gerald Schlüter, Managing Director of NES GmbH, presented the new racing series to representatives of teams, industry and partners, which will start for the first time in 2024. The dates for the NES races will be published shortly as soon as the contract negotiations with Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG have been finalised.

"Teams, drivers, industry and partners are our top priority. Today's meeting was an initial information event. Now the direct, open dialogue begins. Together with all those involved - including sports officials and fans - we will shape a successful future for NES and thus for endurance racing on the legendary Nordschleife, including with new ideas," says Lutz Leif Linden.

The NES innovations include a reorganised division of the vehicles into three divisions, for production cars, improved cars and thoroughbred racing cars. A compact class structure ensures more competition within a class and between the different classes, an exciting sporting competition with more clarity and transparency. The Nürburgring Endurance Series ensures that all vehicles from the NES can also take part in other endurance races without major technical modifications. A points system that takes into account the class result depending on the number of participants in the class and additional points for the position in the overall classification makes the series more attractive. If the end-of-year result in the respective division is already strongly emphasised, the overall winner will receive outstanding attention.

The focus on riders from all classes will not be lost, as the NES is open to all - professional and non-professional - riders. Especially for the so-called "small classes", the NES wants to acquire new, compact vehicles together with the industry and make it easier for newcomers to enter the fascinating motorsport on the legendary Nordschleife through cost-effective pricing.

One of the innovative new features of NES is the paperless and therefore sustainable management of all processes, from registration and document management to digital signatures. The digital platform onGrid, which is being expanded step by step, makes administrative activities much easier for all participants, drivers, teams and organisers. Sustainability is also reflected in incentives for the use of vehicles with hybrid drives and alternative fuels. The "NES Light" is part of the pool of ideas for the coming years, with the option of only racing for two hours as part of a four-hour race at low cost or only taking part in a smaller number of races in a separate classification.

The regulations for the NES 2024, consisting of a sporting, technical and organisational part, are ready. Discussions are currently being held with the German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB). "We want to publish the regulations as soon as possible," emphasises Ralph-Gerald Schlüter.

Endurance races have been held on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, the longest permanent race track in the world, since the 1960s. Back then, the focus was exclusively on the races, but today there are many other factors to consider. Teams, drivers, spectators, sponsors, industry, etc. all have different expectations that need to be taken into account. In addition, the races have enormous economic significance for the entire region, including hotels, catering and all other services. Securing endurance racing at the Nürburgring in the long term requires new innovative concepts to cater for the various needs.

Based on the existing partnership between the AvD and the Nürburgring, initial discussions about an endurance series that takes all relevant target groups into account in a holistic event concept were held in January 2023. The Nürburgring Endurance Serie GmbH, in which the AvD holds a 76% share and BS Motorsport GmbH & Co. KG holds a 24% share, was founded in summer 2023. In order to identify with the series, organising clubs become shareholders in BS Motorsport GmbH & Co KG.

At the beginning of January, Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG offered NES the opportunity to organise events on five weekends. This is the starting signal for NES to enter endurance racing at the Nürburgring.