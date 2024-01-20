Kick-off meeting raises more question marks

The kick-off meeting of the Nürburgring Endurance Series was originally intended to resolve the teams' question marks, but it created more. Some of the teams criticised the new racing series on a massive scale.

On Friday afternoon, the Nürburgring Endurance Series presented the concept of the new racing series to teams and participants at a kick-off meeting. The series will be divided into three divisions for production cars, improved cars and thoroughbred racing cars. A compact class structure is intended to ensure more competition within a class and between the different classes and provide an exciting sporting competition with greater clarity and transparency. The Nürburgring Endurance Series ensures that all vehicles from the NES can also take part in other endurance races, such as the Nürburgring Endurance Series, without major technical modifications. A points system that takes into account the class result depending on the number of participants in the class and additional points for the position in the overall classification makes the series even more attractive. If the year-end result in the respective division is already strongly emphasised, the overall winner will receive outstanding attention.

NES also manages the paperless and therefore sustainable management of all processes, from registration and document management to digital signatures. The digital platform onGrid, which is being gradually expanded, will therefore make administrative activities much easier for all participants, drivers, teams and organisers. The racing series is celebrating itself as innovative, but far from it: the onGrid platform is already being used in a large number of racing series throughout Europe.

Sustainability is also reflected in incentives for the use of vehicles with hybrid drives and alternative fuels. The "NES Light" is part of the pool of ideas for the coming years, with the option of only driving for two hours as part of a four-hour race at a favourable price or only taking part in a smaller number of races in a separate classification.

The regulations have been finalised and are currently being discussed with the DMSB.

The new racing series is also focussing on "small" vehicles. New vehicles are to be acquired through industry contacts.

After the online meeting, the mood varied between the different teams. Some found certain approaches to the racing series interesting, while other teams labelled the meeting a waste of time and amateurish.

"Yesterday and today, I received enquiries from existing and potential new customers who would like to drive endurance races on the Nordschleife with PROsport Racing," PROsport Racing team boss Christoph Esser told the specialist medium GT-Place. "So far, I have told them that we should wait for this afternoon's meeting before making any decisions. But after this meeting, I can only say that I would advise all my customers not to give this series a second thought. In 50 years of motorsport, I have rarely seen such an amateurish presentation that leaves even more questions unanswered afterwards than there were beforehand."

Another GT3 team praised the fact that points will also be awarded in the overall standings in future. This should give the cars fighting for the race win a better chance of winning the title. This is easier to sell to the general public than having a car from the production car classes competing for the title. A long-standing team boss said behind closed doors: "We have been saying this at the VLN for many years, but it has never been changed."

Another participant in the Nürburgring Endurance Series added: "In the end, the meeting was a lot of talk without substance. Many points were addressed, but nothing was defined in concrete terms. Around two months before the probable start of the season, this is a very shaky basis, as we can't plan like this. We don't need talk now, we finally need facts such as the regulations or a binding calendar of events!"