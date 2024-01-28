Speedway of Nations: The participants and dates

The Speedway of Nations and the U21 riders will be held in Manchester, with Germany taking part in both competitions. The junior race will feature a mammoth programme with 28 heats.

In 2023, the Speedway of Nations was paused in favour of the World Cup; this year, the Nations will be held in Manchester with a total of four races within a few days. Germany will take part in both the Speedway of Nations, in which a total of 15 countries will take part, and the SoN2, the U21 competition with eight teams, and will field a team.

In the Speedway of Nations, Germany will first have to prove itself in the semi-finals in order to reach the final, which is the goal according to team boss Sascha Dörner.

With Norick Blödorn, Germany has a rider in the squad who is at home in the British league on the track in Manchester. "I think it's a home advantage for me, as I'm in the stadium there every week and know the people and the track champions. I race there over 20 times a year," says the North German.

"Norick is a team player, he will show the rest of the team the tricks of the track," added Dörner.

Under normal circumstances, Blödorn will also be taking part in the U21 competition in addition to the Nations races and will have to be prepared for a long day of racing with a total of 28 heats, as eight nations are taking part.

"We have looked at all the options. As this is an U21 event, the SoN2 riders are the future of our sport. So we thought it was the right decision to find a way to allow every team to take part in the race and offer these riders the valuable experience of a Speedway World Championship," said Race Director René Schäfer. "There will be no semi-final or final to determine the winner. Each team will compete against the other seven nations and the one with the highest score will be the U21 World Champion at the end."

The nations in Manchester:



Speedway of Nations: Australia, Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, France, Germany, USA, Slovenia, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Latvia



Speedway of Nations 2: Poland, Denmark, Latvia, Australia, Germany, Czech Republic, Sweden, Great Britain

Speedway of Nations 2024 dates:

9 July - Speedway of Nations, Semifinal 1

10 July - Speedway of Nations, semi-final 2



12 July - Speedway of Nations 2, Final

13 July - Speedway of Nations, Final