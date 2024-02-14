National teams: Training camp in Lonigo cancelled

The planned training camp for the national speedway teams in Lonigo cannot take place. The reason for the last-minute cancellation is that the track is too wet.

Team managers Mathias Bartz and Sascha Dörner had intended to get their squad riders together early in the year for a training camp in Lonigo, Italy. They have now had to cancel this plan at short notice.

"The heavy rainfall in the previous week has softened the track to such an extent that safe racing cannot be guaranteed. In consultation with the local officials, we have had to cancel the training session," explained team manager Sascha Dörner.

Dörner continued: "I've been at the track for two days and it hasn't really got any better. Martin Smolinski is already on site with me and has given his assessment as an active rider. We made this decision together with the sports director of MC Lonigo." Dörner and Smolinski were already in Italy with a group of young riders from MSC Abensberg and wanted to continue with the national team's training camp afterwards.

Team managers Sascha Dörner and Mathias Bartz had put together a four-day programme to bring the squad riders together and prepare them for the upcoming challenges of the 2024 season. A four-day programme was planned in which the focus would have been on pairs racing, as the Speedway of Nations, the Speedway of Nations 2 and the Speedway Pairs European Championship mean that numerous races will be contested in pairs mode.

"From a sporting point of view, we will be training a lot in pairs to find out who harmonises well with each other on the track with a view to the Speedway of Nations in Manchester in July," Bartz announced shortly before the planned departure. A final race against an Italian selection would have rounded off the training camp next Sunday.

The extent to which an alternative date for the training camp can be found is currently still open.