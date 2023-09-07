Maximilian Götz starts at the Sachsenring

2012 ADAC GT Masters champion and 2021 DTM title winner Maximilian Götz will compete for the Haupt Racing Team in the ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring.

Maximilian Götz will contest his second ADAC GT Masters event of the year at the Sachsenring. The 2012 ADAC GT Masters champion and 2021 DTM champion will once again compete for the Haupt Racing Team.

He shares the car with the Romanian Razvan Umbrarescu. At Hockenheim and the Nürburgring, India's Arjun Maini drove the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 together with Umbrarescu, but due to DTM regulations he will not be able to contest the remaining ADAC GT Masters race weekends.

Maximilian Götz will also contest the ADAC GT Masters finale at the Hockenheimring. He will not be racing at the Red Bull Ring, as the event in Styria clashes with the season finale of the GT World Challenge Asia at the former Formula 1 circuit in Sepang. The team will announce shortly who will be driving the HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 as the second driver in Austria instead.

At the Norisring, the duo Umbrarescu/Götz finished the two races in sixth and seventh place.