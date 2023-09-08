ADAC GT Masters: Igor Walilko ends season

Following the death of his father, ADAC GT Masters driver Igor Walilko is ending his season. For this reason, the FK Performance BMW M4 GT3 will not start at the Sachsenring.

Igor Walilko will end his 2023 racing season. The Pole previously raced for FK Performance together with Kim Luis Schramm in a BMW M4 GT3 in the ADAC GT Masters.

For personal reasons, Walilko had already skipped the race weekend at the Nürburgring and was replaced there by BMW works driver Neil Verhagen. Shortly after the race weekend, the two-time ADAC GT Masters race winner announced via social media that his father had passed away.

"This was one of the hardest decisions in my entire life. My family and I did everything we could to give me the opportunity to race at the highest level. As a child I always dreamed and believed I would become a professional racer, but there are things in life that you can't predict. I'm really sorry for the team, for my teammate, but I hope everyone understands. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in my racing career since I was seven years old, especially my father and my mother. I would like to thank all the competitors I have battled with and for every lesson they have given me to become a complete and mature rider. I am sure that these lessons will make me stronger as a person now, also in my normal life. My future in racing is under a big question mark, but I hope to see you on the grid again one day," Walilko said on Instagram.

For this reason, the FK Performance BMW M4 GT3 will not be competing in the ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring. Walilko shared the car with Kim-Luis Schramm. The duo's best result was a fourth place at the first race of the season in Hockenheim.

The ADAC GT Masters will thus start with a decimated grid on the hillclimb. Huber Racing ended its season in the racing series before the Sachsenring after team owner Christoph Huber fell ill. The LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Motorsport Audi will also be absent from the circuit near Chemnitz.