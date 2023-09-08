SPORT1 with full motorsport programme in September

Motorsport enthusiasts are in good hands in September on SPORT1: The ADAC GT Masters will kick off the rich motorsport programme this weekend on Saturday, 9 September, from 15:15 live on SPORT1 on free-TV with the first race at the Sachsenring (countdown from 15:00). In addition, the two races from Spielberg in Austria can still be seen this month. The ADAC GT4 Germany will also make a stop at the Sachsenring. It starts with the live broadcast of the first race next Saturday from 16:35. Furthermore, SPORT1 will show the highlights of the EKO Acropolis Rally from Greece in the night from Sunday to Monday, 11 September, from 0:00. On Saturday, 16 September, SPORT1 will also present the highlights of the race weekend from the Sachsenring in the "DTM - Magazin" from 19:00. In addition, the "Sky Formula 1 Highlights" of the races in Singapore and Suzuka will also be broadcast on Sunday, 17 September, from 23:00 hrs and on Sunday, 24 September, from 22:00 hrs respectively. There will be more top-class motorsport on SPORT1+, among others, with the broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway on the night from Saturday to Sunday, 17 September, live from 01:00 hrs.

Who will go into the final race weekend of the ADAC GT Masters as the leader?

Together with the ADAC GT4 Germany, the ADAC GT Masters has returned to the SPORT1 programme this year. The current season includes six rounds with two races each. A full four race weekends will be held as part of the DTM. With a total of 13 teams as well as seven car manufacturers, the professional racing drivers from all over the world will be competing in a duel to see who will cross the finish line first with their high-performance super sports car. Presenter Ruth Hofmann and commentator Peter Kohl are live on site to report on the races. SPORT1 will start broadcasting the first race from the Sachsenring in full on Saturday, 9 September, live from 15:15. The current leaders in the drivers' standings are Finn Gersitz and Sven Müller from Team Joos by Racemotion with 98 points, followed by Elias Seppänen and Salman Owega from Team Landgraf Motorsport with 95 points and Tim Zimmerman and Jaxon Evans from Team Huber Racing with 91 points. For the drivers and teams, September is all about achieving the best possible starting position before the final race weekend of the championship at the Hockenheimring in October.

High-speed start to the ADAC GT4 Germany season

The ADAC GT4 Germany celebrates its comeback year on SPORT1 in 2023. The current season runs over six stages with two rounds each, all of which take place as part of the DTM supporting programme. This weekend, the professional drivers head to the Sachsenring near Hohenstein-Ernstthal for the fifth race weekend of the season so far. SPORT1 will be live on Saturday when important points are at stake ahead of the season's final spurt. Ruth Hofmann is the presenter, commentator is Peter Kohl. With a total of 15 teams and 32 registered super sports cars, the field of participants in the ADAC GT4 Germany is well-staffed. The cars entered are the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, the newly developed BMW M4 GT4, the Mercedes-AMG GT4, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the Toyota GR Supra GT4. Currently, the champions from the previous season Hugo Sasse and Mike David Ottman from the Prosport Racing team are in first position with 123 points, followed by Deniz Bulatov from the BCMC Motorsport powerd by Eatside Motorsport team in second place with 118 points. His team-mate Marcel Lenerz had to retire from the season in August for health reasons. He was replaced by the Spaniard Marc De Fulgencio. Simon Connor Primm and Jan Springob from the CV Performance Group team are currently in third place with 103 points.

Next stop Greece for the FIA World Rally Championship

The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) makes a stop in Greece. And the highlights of the EKO Acropolis Rally will be broadcast by SPORT1 from Sunday night to Monday, 11 September, from 0:00. Christian Glück will commentate. A winding route covered with gravel and dust, which leads over some hills and mountains, awaits the field of participants. Currently, favourite Kalle Rovanperä leads the overall classification with 170 points. While the Briton Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is also in second place with 145 points, Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) is currently in third place. Ott Tänak (Ford) meanwhile remains in fourth place with 104 points.

"DTM-Magazin" summarises the highlights of the Sachsenring race weekend

This month, SPORT1 will again provide motorsport fans with all the highlights of the major racing events held in German-speaking countries within the new "DTM-Magazin". Commentator Tobias Schimon presents the most exciting events on and off the track. In addition to the ADAC GT4 Germany, the ADAC GT Masters will also be comprehensively covered in the programme during joint stops. A total of 14 teams from the Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche car brands will compete against each other in eight events with 16 rounds in this year's DTM racing calendar. SPORT1 will show the highlights from the race weekend at the Sachsenring on Saturday, 16 September, starting at 19:00.

The "Sky Formula 1 Highlights" from Singapore and Japan

This season, SPORT1 is bringing the top class of motorsport back to the big stage of free-to-air television. In the new "Sky Formula 1 Highlights" presented by the AvD, the most action-packed moments of the respective races will be summarised. In addition, there is a large repertoire of expertise in the analyses of expert Christian Danner and commentators Peter Kohl and Daniel Höhr. In September, Formula 1 heads to Asia. First, SPORT1 will broadcast the highlights of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, 17 September, from 23:00, before the highlights of the race from Suzuka in Japan will be a week later on Sunday, 24 September, from 22:00. The crucial question: Can Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's winning streaks be ended by the competition?