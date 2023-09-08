Maximilian Götz with fastest time of the day at Sachsenring

In the two practice sessions of the ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring, Maximilian Götz set the fastest time of the day in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes.

Best time on Friday for Maximilian Götz (Haupt Racing Team) in the Mercedes-AMG GT3: In his second outing of the season in the ADAC GT Masters, the driver from Uffenheim set the fastest lap at the Sachsenring with 1:18.765 minutes. Sven Müller (Bingen/Team Joos by Racemotion) and Ralf Aron (EST/Haupt Racing Team) completed the top three.

In perfect summer weather and temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius during the day, Götz secured first place in the day's classification already in the morning. "At the beginning it was even cooler and the track conditions were better. The team is happy about a strong result with places one and two. We have found the right set-up and are ready for Saturday," said the 2012 ADAC GT Masters Champion. The 37-year-old last competed at the Sachsenring three years ago. "It's super important that I already know the track. That's why I got into the flow well in the first laps. A good rhythm is very crucial. The Sachsenring offers a great mix of fast and slow corners," Götz mentioned the special features of the hill and dale track in Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

Second place at the opening round of the fourth stop of the season went to Müller. The championship leader in the Porsche 911 GT3 R finished 0.247 seconds behind the fastest driver of the day. With third place, Mercedes-AMG driver Aron completed the strong result for the Haupt Racing Team (+0.490 seconds). Fourth place went to Benjamin Hites (CHL/GRT Grasser Racing Team) with the best lap of the afternoon. The Nürburgring race winner lapped the 3.645 kilometre Sachsenring in the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2 in 1:19.264 minutes. Fifth fastest was Eduardo Coseteng (PHL/Schubert Motorsport) in the BMW M4 GT3, half a second behind.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday morning at 8:30 am. The battle for the best grid positions will be livestreamed on the free YouTube channel @adacmotorsports. TV partner Sport1 will broadcast the first race after the summer break live on free TV from 3pm.

Result practice 1 (Top 8):

1st Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

5th Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

6th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Jonas Gelzinis/Jonas Karklys - NordPass by Juta Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

Result practice 2 (Top 8):

1st Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

2nd Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Jonas Gelzinis/Jonas Karklys - NordPass by Juta Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3