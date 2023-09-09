Salman Owega Last Minute in Pole Position

On the last lap of qualifying, Salman Owega secured pole position for the first ADAC GT Masters round at the Sachsenring.

Pole position for two-time season winner Salman Owega for the first ADAC GT Masters round at the Sachsenring. Owega lapped the circuit in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 1:18.688 minutes.

The Mercedes-AMG driver secured the fastest time in the very last second of the practice session. With the last lap in the entire qualifying session, he drove to pole.

Second place on the grid went to Benjamin Hites in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini. The Chilean was 0.156 seconds off the best time.

Jannes Fittje in the Huber Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R completes the Top 3.

Result (Top 8):

1st Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Jonas Gelzinis/Jonas Karklys - NordPass by Juta Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

8th Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

The race starts at 15:15 and will be broadcast live on SPORT1.