Victory and championship lead for Landgraf Motorsport

Dominant victory for Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the first round of the ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring. The Landgraf Motorsport drivers take the lead in the standings with the victory.

Landgraf Motorsport takes a superior victory in the first round of the ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring, with the car leading by up to 25 seconds over the course of the race. Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen took pole position in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and celebrated their third win of the season. The trio thus takes the lead in the standings.

Second place goes to the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Eduardo Coseteng and Ben Green. In a spectacular and dramatic restart with two laps to go, Green fueled his way to second place.

Razvan Umbrarescu and Maximilian Götz completed the top three positions in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Drama for the Grasser team shortly after the pit stop window closed. Marco Mapelli suffered a puncture in third position on the start-finish straight. The Lamborghini works driver towed the wounded Hurácan GT3 back to the pits and was able to continue the race after a tyre change.

Five minutes before the end of the race, Nico Menzel in the Huber Motorsport Porsche was stranded from second position in the gravel bed of turn five. The safety car was called onto the track. Menzel spun off the course after suffering a puncture.

Result (Top 8):

1st Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Jonas Gelzinis/Jonas Karklys - NordPass by Juta Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

8th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R