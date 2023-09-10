Qualifying best time for Marco Mapelli
Marco Mapelli took the best grid position for the second ADAC GT Masters race at the Sachsenring. The Lamborghini works driver lapped the circuit in 1:18.797 minutes.
However, it is unclear whether the car will start the race from pole position, as Mapelli blocked Ralf Aron in qualifying and is currently under investigation.
Maximilian Götz took second place. The 2012 champion was already 0.270 seconds behind Mapelli.
Ralf Aron in the second HRT Mercedes completed the Top 3.
Result (Top 8):
1st Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
2nd Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3
3rd Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3
4th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3
5th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R
6th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3
7th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R
8th Jonas Gelzinis/Jonas Karklys - NordPass by Juta Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3