Maximilian Götz slips onto pole
by Jonas Plümer - Automatic translation from German
ADAC
Marco Mapelli loses the best grid position for the second ADAC GT Masters round at the Sachsenring. Mapelli blocked Haupt Racing Team driver Ralf Aron on a fast lap in qualifying.
As a result, the Grasser Lamborghini is relegated to fourth sart position.
The pole position is inherited by 2012 champion Maximilian Götz, who shares a Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Petru Umbrarescu from Romania.