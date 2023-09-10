Maximilian Götz slips onto pole

by Jonas Plümer - Automatic translation from German
ADAC

Following a penalty for Marco Mapelli, 2012 ADAC GT Masters champion Maximilian Götz will start race two from pole position.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Marco Mapelli loses the best grid position for the second ADAC GT Masters round at the Sachsenring. Mapelli blocked Haupt Racing Team driver Ralf Aron on a fast lap in qualifying.

As a result, the Grasser Lamborghini is relegated to fourth sart position.

The pole position is inherited by 2012 champion Maximilian Götz, who shares a Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Petru Umbrarescu from Romania.