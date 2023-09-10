Maximilian Götz slips onto pole

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Following a penalty for Marco Mapelli, 2012 ADAC GT Masters champion Maximilian Götz will start race two from pole position.

Marco Mapelli loses the best grid position for the second ADAC GT Masters round at the Sachsenring. Mapelli blocked Haupt Racing Team driver Ralf Aron on a fast lap in qualifying.

As a result, the Grasser Lamborghini is relegated to fourth sart position.

The pole position is inherited by 2012 champion Maximilian Götz, who shares a Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Petru Umbrarescu from Romania.