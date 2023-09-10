Landgraf Motorsport duo extends championship lead

Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen repeat the previous day's victory and also win the second ADAC GT Masters round at the Sachsenring. The Mercedes-AMG drivers thus extend their lead in the standings.

Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen also win Sunday's round of the ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring. The Landgraf Motorsport duo celebrates another superior victory after a dominant race. The two youngsters thus extend their lead in the standings to 31 points.

Marco Mapelli and Benjamin Hites finished second. The Grasser duo were 20.949 seconds behind the winning Mercedes.

Alain Valente and Ralf Aron completed the podium positions in their Mercedes-AMG GT3 from Hubert Haupt's team.

After the pit stop the result was turned upside down. Petru Umbrarescu, who took over the Haupt Mercedes from Maximilian Götz with a commanding lead, fell short of the minimum standing time by over two seconds. Due to a drive-through penalty, the Romanian fell far behind.

Drama for the Joos team. Finn Gehrsitz suffered a puncture in second position. The Porsche dropped back to eighth position as a result. The Huber Motorsport Porsche also suffered a puncture and dropped far back.

Result (Top 8):

1st Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

5th Jonas Gelzinis/Jonas Karklys - NordPass by Juta Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R