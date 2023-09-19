Christian Engelhart returns to the ADAC GT Masters and the Joos team for the event at the Red Bull Ring. The 2022 runner-up will drive the second car of the Porsche racing team.

Christian Engelhart is back in the ADAC GT Masters and in the Joos team. At the Red Bull Ring, the 2020 champion and 2022 runner-up will pilot the team's second Porsche 911 GT3 R together with team boss Michael Joos. Youngster Finn Gehrsitz and Porsche ace Sven Müller will drive the other car.

At the Red Bull Ring, the team will field a second car in the "league of super sports cars" for the first time.

"As a team we are ready to take this step and I am sure we will master the double entry perfectly," said Joos.

"I'm delighted to be back at the Red Bull Ring with Team Joos and can't wait to get going!" said Engelhart, who contested the first half of the DTM season for Toksport WRT and won a race at Oschersleben.

Although the ADAC GT Masters is going through difficult times in 2023, the Porsche racing team believes in the ADAC's traditional GT3 series. Michael Joos concludes: "We believe in the ADAC GT Masters and want to make a statement with this entry. For me personally, it's a challenge to compete with the top drivers in the series and I'm really looking forward to it."